Bollywood Q1 Review: Movies Fail to Recover Cost Base; Pathaan saves the day | Bollywood

After a lackluster 2022, expectations were high from the first quarter of 2023. But box office receipts for the first three months of 2023 were rather disappointing as most films failed to recoup even the cost. basis of achievement, with the exception of the Shah. Rukh Khan-featuring Pathaan. Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar are the only two movies that did well.

FLOPS CHAIN

Actor Kartik Aaryans Shehzada, directed at the price of 140 crore earned only 32.2 crores (lifetime collection). Similarly Akshay Kumar-star Selfiee, made on a budget of 175 crore, only collected 16.85 crores (lifetime collection). Both films were disasters and lasted a maximum of 2 weeks, points out business analyst Komal Nahta.

Director Vishal Bhardwajs Kuttey, made on a budget of 30 crore, sold out without any buzz and collected 4.65 crores. Other films that failed to ring the cash registers were Zwigato, Bheed, Lakadbaggha, Almost Pyaar starring Dj Mohabbat and Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, among others. Poor content and remake fatigue led to the failure of two of the biggest movies, Shehzada and Selfiee, says business analyst Taran Adarsh.

Poor content and remake fatigue led to the failure of two of the biggest films – Shehzada and Selfiee, which were supposed to perform well, says Taran Adarsh. Komal Nahta also agrees and says: The reason for failure is always bad content, nothing more nothing less. Shehzada didn't deserve to do well and it failed but that said, it couldn't have gone so badly…it could have taken a better opening…but it didn't because people hesitate now to go to the cinema because of OTT. Audiences have become accustomed to consuming content on the web.

Experts also point out that the success of Pathaan did not allow other films to attract attention.

PATHAAN: THE SAVIOR

Made at the cost of 250 crores (approx), Pathaan managed to earn 542 crores domestic and crossover 1000 cr in the world. In many places, cinemas held early morning shows of the film to balance its record early ticket sales, which was highly unusual for a Hindi film.

Revenue 57 crore on day one, Pathaan recorded the biggest opening of any Hindi release in India, and weekend figures rose to 280.75 cr. Recorded Weekend 1 378.15 cr followed by 458.90 in week 2, 505.85 in week 3 and 542.75 at the end of week 8. The film broke several records including becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach 100 credits, 200 credits and 300 crore mark. Not just in the country, the SRK star had the highest-grossing opening day, day and weekend for any Indian film in the UK so far.

Even though business pundits claim there was no out-of-the-box content or stunning visual effects, they insist that it was due to an emotional connection with the audience, as Khan had a released after five years. According to business analyst Atul Mohan, people watched the movie just two or three times for Shah Rukh as if they were trying to get revenge for everything he’s been through in the past few months – from the Aaryan Khans case film boycott campaigns.

ray of hope

Amid a series of flops, Rani Mukerji-star Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway (MCVN) and rom-com Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar (TJMM) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have somewhat succeeded in luring audiences back to the theatres. Produced with a budget of 30 cr, MCVN has so far won 17.05 cr and the performance outside the country is not bad either. Director Luv Ranjans TJMM Collected 139 cr although its budget exceeds the total profit made so far, so technically it cannot be called a commercial success.

People would never pay to watch a Kapil Sharma movie or something as sad as Bheed, about Shah Rukh’s comeback project. Audiences love to watch action-packed movies, give them a theatrical experience and are paisa vasool, say Mohan and Adarsh.

Films such as Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway and Selfiee could have done well if they had been well promoted, Mohan points out, adding: “But they could make up for the losses through digital rights later. We can keep hope.

THE LAST STRIKE

After Pathaan, all eyes were on actor Ajay Devgns Bholaa who was released on March 30. Produced with a budget of 100 crore, the actor has already won 40 crore in four days since its release. He will make a deal of 80- 90 crore (approx). The film will suffer no loss as they have already earned so much from satellite and digital rights, Nahta says.