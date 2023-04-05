Entertainment
Bollywood Q1 Review: Movies Fail to Recover Cost Base; Pathaan saves the day | Bollywood
After a lackluster 2022, expectations were high from the first quarter of 2023. But box office receipts for the first three months of 2023 were rather disappointing as most films failed to recoup even the cost. basis of achievement, with the exception of the Shah. Rukh Khan-featuring Pathaan.
FLOPS CHAIN
Actor Kartik Aaryans Shehzada, directed at the price of 140 crore earned only 32.2 crores (lifetime collection). Similarly Akshay Kumar-star Selfiee, made on a budget of 175 crore, only collected 16.85 crores (lifetime collection). Both films were disasters and lasted a maximum of 2 weeks, points out business analyst Komal Nahta.
Director Vishal Bhardwajs Kuttey, made on a budget of 30 crore, sold out without any buzz and collected 4.65 crores. Other films that failed to ring the cash registers were Zwigato, Bheed, Lakadbaggha, Almost Pyaar starring Dj Mohabbat and Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh, among others. Poor content and remake fatigue led to the failure of two of the biggest movies, Shehzada and Selfiee, says business analyst Taran Adarsh.
Those movies that didn’t work were a combination of several factors. Poor content and remake fatigue led to the failure of two of the biggest films – Shehzada and Selfiee, which were supposed to perform well, says Taran Adarsh. Komal Nahta also agrees and says: The reason for failure is always bad content, nothing more nothing less. Shehzada didn’t deserve to do well and it failed but that said, it couldn’t have gone so badly…it could have taken a better opening…but it didn’t because people hesitate now to go to the cinema because of OTT. Audiences have become accustomed to consuming content on the web.
Experts also point out that the success of Pathaan did not allow other films to attract attention.
PATHAAN: THE SAVIOR
Made at the cost of 250 crores (approx), Pathaan managed to earn 542 crores domestic and crossover 1000 cr in the world. In many places, cinemas held early morning shows of the film to balance its record early ticket sales, which was highly unusual for a Hindi film.
Revenue 57 crore on day one, Pathaan recorded the biggest opening of any Hindi release in India, and weekend figures rose to 280.75 cr. Recorded Weekend 1 378.15 cr followed by 458.90 in week 2, 505.85 in week 3 and 542.75 at the end of week 8. The film broke several records including becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach 100 credits, 200 credits and 300 crore mark. Not just in the country, the SRK star had the highest-grossing opening day, day and weekend for any Indian film in the UK so far.
Even though business pundits claim there was no out-of-the-box content or stunning visual effects, they insist that it was due to an emotional connection with the audience, as Khan had a released after five years. According to business analyst Atul Mohan, people watched the movie just two or three times for Shah Rukh as if they were trying to get revenge for everything he’s been through in the past few months – from the Aaryan Khans case film boycott campaigns.
ray of hope
Amid a series of flops, Rani Mukerji-star Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway (MCVN) and rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar (TJMM) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have somewhat succeeded in luring audiences back to the theatres. Produced with a budget of 30 cr, MCVN has so far won 17.05 cr and the performance outside the country is not bad either. Director Luv Ranjans TJMM Collected 139 cr although its budget exceeds the total profit made so far, so technically it cannot be called a commercial success.
People would never pay to watch a Kapil Sharma movie or something as sad as Bheed, about Shah Rukh’s comeback project. Audiences love to watch action-packed movies, give them a theatrical experience and are paisa vasool, say Mohan and Adarsh.
Films such as Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway and Selfiee could have done well if they had been well promoted, Mohan points out, adding: “But they could make up for the losses through digital rights later. We can keep hope.
THE LAST STRIKE
After Pathaan, all eyes were on actor Ajay Devgns Bholaa who was released on March 30. Produced with a budget of 100 crore, the actor has already won 40 crore in four days since its release. He will make a deal of 80- 90 crore (approx). The film will suffer no loss as they have already earned so much from satellite and digital rights, Nahta says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/pathaan-emerges-as-the-only-saving-grace-in-lacklustre-q1-box-office-earning-over-542-cr-domestically-and-crossing-1000-cr-worldwide-while-other-films-such-as-shehzada-and-selfiee-fail-to-impress-101680689854359.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- UKHSA warns of detections of tick-borne encephalitis virus TBEV in several parts of the UK
- Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark
- ‘They have become so desperate,’ says PM Modi
- We’ll make them run for their money: Salman on Bollywood’s next generation actors
- High hopes in China as European leaders prepare for Xi talks
- Bollywood actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE for Rs 1 crore [Video]
- USA defeats Japan 7-1 to open Women’s Hockey World Cup
- Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Uttarkashi
- When might US political support be undesirable in Taiwan?
- New aluminum Trek monda ALR with aero tubes and integrated cables
- Keene, Grandview Athletes Qualify for Regional Tennis Tournament | Sport
- Samsung Employee Accidentally Leaked Company Secrets Via ChatGPT: What Happened