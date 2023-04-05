



Judy Farrell, known for her role as Nurse Able on MASH, has died. She was 84 years old. Farrell’s son, Michael Farrell, confirmed to The Times that she died Sunday morning in a hospital nine days after suffering a stroke. Loretta Swit, who starred alongside Farrell on MASH, said Weekly entertainment: Judy was a very beautiful woman inside and out. We grew up together. She was part of the family. It was a painful loss, but we will always hold the beauty of his memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able. Farrell portrayed Nurse Able in eight episodes of the comedy-drama war television series which followed the doctors and support staff of the fictional 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. the new yorker wrote that the series was one of the highest-rated television series of all time…and considered by many to be the benchmark for quality programming in its day. The show was embraced by audiences and critics. The acclaimed series aired from 1972 to 1983. Farrell has also appeared on other popular TV shows including Fame, Quincy ME and The Partridge Family. From 1998 to 2003, she wrote for the Port Charles General Hospital spin-off. More recently, Farrell played Diane Harris in the 2006 romantic comedy Long-Term Relationship. Filmmaker Rob Williams shared a tribute post to social media saying: Very sad to hear of the passing of Judy Farrell. Most people know her from her role as a capable nurse in MASH, but many of you will remember her wonderful performance in my first film, Long-Term Relationship. I developed this script in the Twin Bridges Screenwriting Salon, which was run by Judy and her husband Joe Bratcher (who also played her husband in LTR), he continued. And I was honored that they agreed to be in the film. Judy was always kind and funny, and she was very supportive. She will be missed by all of us. Farrell was born in Quapaw, Okla., on May 11, 1938. Shed has been acting since 1969, beginning when she was featured in two episodes of Judd, For Defense and one episode of Get Smart. She continued to work in television, landing an episode here and there for the next decade before landing her most visible role as a capable nurse in 1976. She also worked with her former husband during his time on MASH. She and co-star Mike Farrell, who played Captain BJ Hunnicutt, were married from 1963 to 1983. They share two children together: Michael and Erin Farrell. After the Farrells separated, she married actor and producer Joe Bratcher in 1985. She is survived by Bratcher and her two children.

