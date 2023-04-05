Andrs Garcia, famous Mexican soap opera actor, dies at 81

Andrés García, the Dominican actor who triumphed as a soap opera star in Mexico, died this Tuesday at the age of 81 in Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero. The news was confirmed by actress Anah, a close friend of the interpreter, on her social networks: I can’t find the words. I thank God for giving me the gift of your love. I know you are in a better place now. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrés.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 1941, García rose to prominence through his gallant and seductive roles in Mexican films and series, more than 100 titles in his filmography. In 1999, he won the TVyNovelas award given by the Televisa network for best lead actor for telenovela. The privilege of lovinga production that also won him the Califa de Oro award.

The actor has been admitted several times in recent months, the victim of cirrhosis which gradually weakened him and did not allow him to take all the medication he needed. ascites [acumulacin de lquido en el abdomen]He’s got inflammation in his organs, in his stomach, he’s weak. He eats, but what he shouldn’t and has intermittent diarrhea, confessed his wife, Margarita Portillo, in an interview with The universal.

According to local press, García was the son of two Spaniards who went into exile in Santo Domingo after the Civil War, where he was born. Soon after, dissatisfied with the dictatorship of Rafael Lenidas Trujillo, they moved to Acapulco, where the actor began to work as a driver on a boat. It was there that he was discovered by film producers who gave him his first opportunity with Chanoc (1967), where he played the protagonist, a fisherman who had adventures.

In 1972, he was nominated for the Ariel Awards for his role in The beginning, according to the portal specialized in cinema IMDB. The National Association of Performers of Mexico (ANDI) mourned his death: actor with a great career in theater, film and television. He is remembered for his iconic role as pedro navaja [1983], in the film of the same name. We send our condolences to family and friends. Other of his best known works were Buy machetes (1985) or serials you or nobody (1985) y The body of desire (2005-2006)

García was a controversial actor with a reputation as a womanizer who claimed to have been with over 800 women throughout his life. When I was young, I started counting, around the age of 16, how many women I had slept with, and I kept counting them until I was 26, when I saw that I was going to 600, and as soon as I counted, I said in an interview with youtuber Yordi Rosado in 2021.

He married four times, in 1967 with Sandra Vale, with whom he had two children who are also actors today, Leonardo García and Andrés García Jr. Later, with Fernanda Ampudia in 1974, with whom he had another daughter, Andrea García. In 1980, he married Sonia Infante, niece of the famous actor and singer Pedro Infante. In 2013 he will marry his last wife, Margarita Portillo, with whom he will remain until his death.

The interpreter also spent several seasons in different prisons in Mexico and boasted a combative and quarrelsome fame, the fruit, according to him, of his love for boxing. He even got to practice wrestling and fight alongside El Santo, one of the most famous wrestlers in the history of the sport, in a couples fight in Acapulco.

In the latest posts on his Instagram profile, he thanks his doctors, friends and family for the care and treatment he has received. In another, he asked for blood donations, proof of his poor health lately. The Mexican entertainment world is now saying goodbye to one of its best-known actors.

subscribe here wing newsletter of EL PAS México and receive all the informative keys of the present of this country