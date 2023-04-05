Elat Properties buys discounted Hollywood office building





Ocean West Capital Partners rushed to sell a Hollywood office building just five days before the City of Los Angeles’ new transfer taxes took effect. The compromise? A 60 percent loss on the building. The Santa Monica-based investment firm has sold the 12-story Taft Building at 6280 West Hollywood Boulevard for $28 million, or $222 per square foot, according to buyer Aviel Golbari of Elat Properties. Ocean West bought the 126,000 square foot property for $70 million in 2018 from DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners, or about $555 per square foot, records show. The sale took place over five days, closing on Friday, the day before LA Measure ULA went into effect. The measure adds a 4% tax on residential and commercial sales over $5 million and a 5.5% tax on sales over $10 million, with revenue going to tenant resources and development affordable housing. Elat Properties plans to renovate the property but will keep it as office space, according to Golbari, who added that the company got the property cheaper than it would have been to tear it down and replace it. Closing a property in five days is not traditional, as the process typically takes up to three months, depending on the financing. But sellers were eager to get the property off its books before the tax took effect, saving them $1.54 million. Ray Golbari-linked Elat Properties also bought 801 South Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles a day before the tax took effect, a 20,000-square-foot building it will use as its corporate headquarters. CIM Group sold the property for $41.9 million, according to Golbari, or about $195 per square foot.

