Judy Farrell dead: ‘MASH’ actor was 84





Judy Farrell, known for her role as Nurse Able on ‘M*A*S*H,’ died Sunday. She was 84 years old. Her “M*A*S*H” co-star Loretta Swit told Entertainment Weekly“Judy was a very beautiful woman, inside and out. We grew up together. She was part of the family. It was a painful loss, but we will always hold the beauty in her memory. Rest in peace , Nurse Able. She had suffered a stroke eight days before her death, TMZ reported. Farrell was featured in eight episodes of “M*A*S*H,” the television series based on the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital that treated patients during the Korean War. The television series aired from 1972 to 1983. She starred Nurse Able alongside Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin “Hawkeye” Piece. Farrell also had roles on popular TV shows such as “Fame” and “Quincy ME” while making guest appearances on “Get Smart” and “The Partridge Family.” In addition to his acting career, Farrell was also a screenwriter for television, having written for projects such as “Port Charles”, “Fame” and “The Kid from Nowhere”. Farrell was born in Quapaw, Okla. on March 1, 1938. Her breakthrough into the entertainment industry as an actress came in 1969 when she was featured in two episodes of “Judd for the Defense.” She was then featured in her breakout role as a capable nurse in “M*A*S*H” beginning in 1976 and spanning the following years. She was previously married to her “M*A*S*H” co-star Mike Farrell, who played Captain BJ Hunnicutt, from 1963 to 1983. They share two children together; Michael and Erin Farrell. After divorcing Mike, Farrell married Joe Bratcher in 1985. Farrell is survived by her husband; Bratcher and her two children.

