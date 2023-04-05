Entertainment
Ari Emanuel: the tenacious super agent who disrupts Hollywood
In 1997, when Ari Emanuel had just two years to build a talent business that would disrupt the entertainment industry in the United States, he persuaded Vince McMahon, the professional wrestling impresario, to take the time to ‘breakfast.
Back then, the WWE founder didn’t have to; everyone was chasing him, recalls Emanuel. But McMahon was sold to the tenacious young Emanuel and hired him to be his agent.
This week, Emanuel struck a deal to acquire WWE from McMahon and combine it with mixed martial arts business UFC to create a $21 billion fight-entertainment juggernaut. It’s the latest bold move by Emanuel, who has risen from the mailroom of talent agency CAA to become one of Hollywood’s most powerful people.
Years later, I become [McMahons] partner. For a kid from Chicago, my dad was an immigrant, that’s pretty incredible actually, Emanuel, 62, told the Financial Times in an interview about the deal on Monday.
When Emanuel co-founded talent agency Endeavor in 1995, he worked in a small office above a burger joint in South Beverly Hills. But he had big aspirations to take on the establishment that dominated the entertainment industry.
An aggressive dealmaker, he merged Endeavor with rival William Morris, acquired sports media group IMG and Ultimate Fighting Championship, along with around 20 other deals.
The deals made Endeavor an entertainment giant with 11,000 employees worldwide and a client list that included heavyweights Oprah Winfrey and Martin Scorsese. They also propelled Emanuel into the ranks of Hollywood executives along with Disney’s Bob Iger and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav.
As a child, Emanuel was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder and exhibited hyperactivity that translated into a knack for dealing. He was constantly scheming, selling homemade slices of his mother cheesecake from his lunch box to the highest bidder in school. Emanuel also started a lawn mowing business, paying his friends $3 to do the physical labor, charging customers $5, and pocketing the difference.
Ari really couldn’t help but be boring, his older brother Ezekiel, who is an oncologist and served as an adviser to the Obama and Biden administrations, wrote in a 2013 memoir. He was always awake at five in the morning. Nervous and anxious, he couldn’t stay in bed and he prowled around the house looking for something to occupy his mind.
These days, the Endeavor leader is known for his relentless ambition and foul-mouthed temper that inspired Ari Gold’s frenetic character on the HBO series. Surroundings. People who have worked with him describe him as tireless, constantly knocking on doors and calling people.
He is now considered a Hollywood mogul. Not an agent, a Hollywood mogul. He almost wanted it to come true, a media official said.
Emanuels’ deal with WWE is a colossal bet that live events and sports will continue to capture the wallets of viewers and broadcasters. It’s very rare when a global iconic brand becomes available, he said. And when it does, you have to say yes.
The company’s share price fell about 6% after the deal was announced on Monday. But Emanuel is used to outliving his doubters.
In 2019, he attempted to take Endeavor public, but pulled the plug after failing to achieve the valuation he was seeking. The rare failure fueled rumors that the daring Hollywood agent was not cut out to run a public company.
Less than two years later, Endeavor bolstered its initial public offering by buying out minority owners of UFC and made the float. Emanuel received shares that resulted in a $308 million salary package for 2021.
Emanuel is also known for an obsession with health which includes a strict vegan diet, getting up before sunrise and daily. ice baths for mental toughness. A photograph last summer of the svelte Emanuel with Elon Musk, while the two were on a yacht in swimsuits, was helpful motivation to lose weight, the Tesla chief executive said. said.
A third brother Emanuel has amassed an equally impressive resume, but in politics rather than entertainment. Rahm served as former President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff and mayor of Chicago and is now US Ambassador to Japan.
Ari occasionally touches on hot topics, writing an op-ed for the FT that called out rapper Kanye West for his anti-Semitic comments. In 2018, Endeavor returned $400 million to the Saudi Public Investment Fund following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. You must have some morality,” Emanuel told The New Yorker magazine.
The latest deal brings Emanuel back into the Saudi orbit. WWE has a 10-year agreement with the Saudi Arabias General Entertainment Authority to hold events in the country.
And McMahon is a controversial figure. The gruff-voiced executive retired last year after allegations of sexual misconduct. A board investigation found that McMahon had accepted millions of dollars in settlements that should have been recorded as expenses. The 77-year-old then returned in January as executive chairman.
When asked by the FT if he had any concerns about partnering with McMahon, Emanuel replied: Not a single one.
Take away all the craziness… I believe in due process. There was an investigation. No wrongdoing was found, he said. So we move on.
