AMERICAN THEATER | Dominique Morisseau and Jasmine Lee-Jones receive the Windham-Campbell Prizes for Theater





Dominique Morrisseau and Jasmine Lee-Jones.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: Yale University will award the 2023 Windham–Campbell Prize to eight writers of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama. This year’s winners are Percival Everett (USA) and Ling Ma (USA) in fiction; Susan Williams (UK) and Darran Anderson (Ireland/UK) in non-fiction; Alexis Pauline Gumbs (USA) and dg nanouk okpik (Iupiaq-Inuit) in poetry; and Dominique Morisseau (USA) and Jasmine Lee-Jones (UK) in theatre. This year’s recipients will receive unrestricted grants of $175,000, an increase of $10,000 over previous years. Reading this year’s winners has excited me because each has taught me new ways of looking at the past, present and future, Michael Kelleher, director of the Windham-Campbell Awards, said in a statement. I can’t wait to see what each of them does next. Established in 2013 by Donald Windham in memory of his partner of 40 years, Sandy Campbell, and administered by the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, the awards are designed to recognize literary achievement and give writers the opportunity to focus on their work regardless of financial concerns. Since their inception, the Windham-Campell Prizes have supported 91 writers representing 21 countries around the world. The awards will be presented in person in the fall at an annual international literary festival at Yale. Writers are nominated confidentially and judged anonymously. The prizes are awarded annually to eight writers working in English around the world and can be awarded at any stage of a writer’s career. Sixty nominators from the literary field are selected each year, with 15 nominators for each category being invited to make two nominations. each. The finalists are then chosen by the awards juries, with three jurors in each category. At 24, playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones is the youngest recipient of a Windham-Campbell Award to date. His first revolutionary piece, seven ways to kill kylie jenner, premiered in 2019. It follows Cleo, a self-proclaimed Twitter activist, and her best friend Kara as they negotiate their increasingly entangled offline and online identities. His second piece Curious explores the racial politics of performance in Britain from the 18th century to the present day. Lee-Jones received an Alfred Fagon Award (2019), a Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright (2019), and a Critics Circle Theater Award for Most Promising Playwright (2019). She lives in London. “Honestly, I’m still flabbergasted that the universe (and of course the Windham-Campbell Trust) paved the way for me to forge my dreams on my own terms,” ​​Lee-Jones said in a statement. “Recently, I felt so discouraged by the seemingly endless number of hurdles that must be overcome to obtain funding to pursue creative projects in this industry. Now to face the reality that I can pursue these dreams without any of these obstacles for a time, is not only an affirmation, but also a move on a deeply spiritual level. Dominique Morisseau is a preeminent playwright and artistic leader in world theatre. His oeuvre includes the critically acclaimed three-piece cycleThe Detroit Project(Skeleton crew,blue paradiseAndDetroit 67), as well as Confederates(2022),Pipeline(2017), andblood at the root(2014). Her work draws on the rich histories of Black American literature, music, and activism to create dramatic experiences that delve into the entanglement of art and politics. More recently, she received a Drama Desk Award (2019), a MacArthur Fellowship (2018), two Obie Awards (2018, 2016) and a Steinberg Playwright Award (2015). She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and son. “With everything going on in the world,” Morisseau said in a statement, “it is beyond joy to hear that my work and my voice matter and I am encouraged to keep going! As an artist, the ability to continue to earn a living telling stories is essential to my growth and my mission in life, and awards like these help pave the way for my creativity and passion. to thrive. It’s exciting and inspiring! Support American Theater: A fair and thriving theater ecology begins with information for all. Please join us in this mission by donating to our publisher, Theater Communications Group. When you support American Theater magazine and TCG, you’re supporting a long legacy of quality nonprofit arts journalism. Click onhereto make your fully tax-deductible donation today!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americantheatre.org/2023/04/04/dominique-morisseau-jasmine-lee-jones-receive-windham-campbell-prizes-for-drama/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related