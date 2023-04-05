Kayleigh Clark performs Hollywood week from home after contracting COVID





Sometimes the stars don’t shine in Hollywood. Instead, they shine wherever they are. That’s what happened to Kayleigh Clark, 17, Sumrall’s ‘American Idol’ contestant who got a golden ticket to continue in the singing competition but had to give up the trip to Hollywood in exchange for a “COVID week” at home. Catching the coronavirus didn’t stop Clark from continuing her quest to become the next “American Idol.” Clark shared a Facebook post on Tuesday that she was able to compete virtually and that despite being sick, she was able to do well enough to make it through Hollywood Week. “My experience of the week in Hollywood was just a little different from what my friends may have experienced,” she wrote. Clark said she can’t wait to hit the “American Idol” stage in real life now that her battle with COVID-19 is over. “It will be my first time on the big stage, but I’m so excited,” she said. Clark shared that she also nailed the duets, albeit singing solo, and will be taking part in the Showstoppers tour. Amory Update Fellow Mississippians Colin Stough, 18, and Zachariah Smith, 19, both of Amory, made it through the Hollywood solo sleeve, but duets were another story. “There’s a lot at stake, but I really want it,” Smith said. Smith performed Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” with Isaac Brown. Neither man remembered the lyrics and brought their cell phones to the stage. Judge Katy Perry stopped the duo before the singing began. “Do you have a call to make? Perry asked them. When they told him why they had their phones, Perry gave them some advice: “Do you just want to trust each other?” Once the music started up again, Smith and Brown worked their way through the song, giving Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie an entertaining rendition. They pulled out all the stops and got the judges to their feet. Although it wasn’t a perfect performance, it was enough to send them to the Showstoppers round. Stough also managed to qualify for the Showstoppers. He will appear in Monday’s episode. Smith will be featured on Sunday’s episode. It’s unclear if Clark’s Showstoppers performance will air next week. “American Idol” airs at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC. Do you have a story to share? ContactLici BeveridgeTolbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her onTwitter@licibevOrFacebookTofacebook.com/licibeveridge.

