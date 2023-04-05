ABeing the proud recipient of four Tom Cruise Christmas Cakes in the past two years, it seems I’ve become this publication’s unofficial Tom Cruise Christmas Cake correspondent. And, as such, it really pains me to report the following important news: Brooke Shields is no longer getting Tom Cruise Christmas cake.

I’ve been talking way too much about cakes lately, but for the uninitiated: Every December, Tom Cruise buys hundreds of $126 (101) white chocolate coconut cakes at Doans Bakery in California, wraps them up with a note and Christmas tree decoration, and sends them to her loved ones. Colleagues. Close friends. Former co-stars. Reporters who kept asking Tom Cruise for a cake to flesh out their speech count two years ago. All the important people, basically. The cakes are very beautiful and very rich, and based on a sample of just me, they are often the only thing their recipients have to look forward to in this cruel prank of a lifetime.

But, anyway, Brooke Shields is out of it. Shields is very busy right now, promoting her new Hulu documentary, Pretty Baby. The documentary has won rave reviews in recent weeks, largely for how Shields deals with enduring some of Hollywood’s disgusting excesses essentially turned into a sex symbol before she hits puberty and into part for the amazing fact that she got away with it. the other side relatively intact. Shields is extremely open throughout the documentary, discussing Hollywood, her sexual assault, her mother’s addiction struggles, her friendship with Michael Jackson, and even how she lost her virginity to Dean Cain in the age of 22.

And then there’s his feud with Tom Cruise. In 2005, Shields opened up about her struggle with depression following the birth of her daughter and revealed that she took medication to cope. However, this was in the midst of a big career swing at Cruises where, perhaps due to bad advice, he started jumping on couches and sharing too much about Scientology, until he is effectively fired from Paramount by mogul Sumner Redstone.

And when Cruise was asked about Shields’ antidepressant use on The Today Show, he jumped a little too aggressively. What I say about Brooke is that there is misinformation, he told host Matt Lauer. She doesn’t understand the history of psychiatry. Pressed on the issue, he toed the line of Scientology, which disapproves of the use of psychiatric drugs, and said: I disagree with that. She doesn’t know what these drugs are, and for her, promoting them is irresponsible. Shields pushed back and Cruise eventually apologized, adding it to the cake list.

But now the cakes are no more. In an interview with People magazine, Shields reveals she had a good 10-year run with the cakes before they slowly ran out. At first, she says, the cakes were signed by Cruise, his then-wife, Katie Holmes, and their daughter, Suri. But after the wedding ended, the cakes just arrived with a message from Cruise. And then they started coming on and off, sometimes skipping a year here and there, before stopping altogether. And it hurts. I want to come back to this list of cakes. It’s the best cake, Shields told People. Tom, I have to be back on the cake list.

Now, what happens between Brooke Shields and Tom Cruise is a personal matter, and whether or not she succeeds in getting cake this year is nobody’s business but hers. However, this whole affair offers some important lessons when it comes to receiving cake from Tom Cruise at Christmas.

First of all, no one should ever take cake for granted. When a Tom Cruise cake arrives, it should always be a wonderful surprise. You should never expect a Tom Cruise cake, and you certainly should never feel entitled to one. Tom Cruise gives, and he takes, and we shouldn’t question his whims. We should only be gracious when he shines his light in our direction.

But also, in fact, you know what? Tom Cruise keeps sending me two cakes at once. It’s a nice gesture, but it’s too much. Nothing would make me happier than if, in December, Tom Cruise took one of my cakes and used it as a present for Brooke Shields. However, if this happens, it is very important to note that Brooke Shields should then send me a cake of her choice as a thank you gift. It’s the law of the cake. I don’t make the rules.