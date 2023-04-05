Review of the movie “Super Mario Bros. – The Hollywood Reporter





After the live-action debacle of 1993 Super Mario Brothers film adaptation, the creators of the new animated version clearly felt the need to restore the confidence of the legions of fans of the hugely popular video game. While dedicated gamers will determine whether the movie serves that purpose well enough, The movie Super Mario Bros. feels like a labor of love that should easily stand up to any finicky purists. It’s also set to prove a major cash cow for co-producers Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, with sequels and spin-offs all but guaranteed. Although Matthew Fogel’s screenplay doesn’t win any awards, it builds a reasonable setting for the 90 minutes of nearly uninterrupted mayhem that ensues. The film provides an origin story for Mario (Chris Pratt) and his younger brother Luigi (Charlie Day), first seen as regular Joe Brooklyn plumbers starting their own business, much to the derision of their former boss, Spike. (Sebastian Maniscalco). They even star in a TV commercial advertising their services, in which they speak in thick Italian accents that they don’t actually have. (There was a lot of hubbub early on about Pratt not carrying the heavy accent that the game’s longtime Mario, Charles Martinet, employed, which this plot element seems cleverly designed to address. Pratt adds, though. occasionally “Mamma mia!” for accent.) The movie Super Mario Bros. The essential

Wipe out the stench of the live-action version.

Release date: Wednesday, April 5

Discard: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, Kevin Michael Richardson

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Scriptwriter: Matthew Fogel



PG rated, 1 hour 32 minutes After a fun slapstick episode involving a routine plumbing job turned into a disaster by an aggressive pooch, the brothers take it upon themselves to attempt to fix a broken water pipe under the streets of Brooklyn. When Luigi falls down a mysterious pipe and disappears, Mario dives after him and ends up in the magic mushroom kingdom. With the help of the optimistic Toad (Keegan Michael-Key), the first resident he meets, Mario embarks on a mission to save his brother from the clutches of the evil Bowser (Jack Black), the ferocious turtle leader of the Koopas, who intends to conquer the Mushroom Kingdom. To that end, he must team up with the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy, using her sultry rasper), who is certainly no shrinking violet when it comes to fighting. To complicate matters, Bowser is obsessed with the princess, as demonstrated by his impassioned rendition of a rock’n’roll ballad dedicated to her, of the kind Kiss or Poison would have approved of. This scene, which looks like a cheesy music video, is one of the funniest in the film, thanks to Black’s passionate voice, who brings his Tenacious D-style A game. His exuberant voice work throughout elevates the film. on another level. The film features one jam-packed sequence after another, one of the highlights being Mario’s titanic battle with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen, sounding exactly like him but still hilarious), in which his determination and ingenuity come to full apparent. The fast-paced action effectively approximates the gaming experience; Brian Tyler’s equally frenetic soundtrack cleverly picks up musical themes from composer Koji Kando’s playing, providing a fitting accompaniment. The plot is as basic as it gets and character development is clearly not a priority. Considering Day’s tremendous voice work as Luigi, it seems a shame that the character is going away for such long stretches. But directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, creators of the The Teen Titans Go! series, offers a reasonably faithful big-screen adaptation that, while it features plenty of childish humor, wisely doesn’t lean into broad satire. Fans will be delighted by the many Easter eggs generously scattered throughout the proceedings – I’m sure I missed the vast majority of them, but there were lots of laughs and cheers at the press screening – including voice cameos from the original Mario performer. Martinet and other veterans of the game. As usual for Illumination movies, the brightly colored animation pops into consistently engaging characters and settings. The fast 92-minute run time is another plus, especially for younger kids; that seems especially welcome when so many bloated animated movies are approaching the two-hour mark.

