Bollywood roundup: Rekha, Vaani Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and many more…
Rekha turns heads, jokes with porridge on the “Citadel” blue carpet
Mumbai– The legendary Rekhawho is often called the eternal beauty, lived up to the title by walking the “blue carpet” in the upcoming streaming series “Citadel,” which sees Priyanka Chopra and “Games of Thrones” alum Richard Madden in head.
Rekha chose a hybrid silk outfit in rose gold and purple tones. She wore heavy ear flaps and her hair was tied in a traditional rounded bun with gajra.
On the blue carpet, the famous actress also joked with the paparazzi stationed at the scene and she made a playful move by slapping one of the dads after a brief joking verbal exchange.
The actress is a recipient of Padma Shri and was also a nominee of Member Rajya Sabha from 2012 to the end of her tenure in 2018.
Vaani Kapoor shares insight into his martial arts workout
Mumbai– Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share some videos of her martial arts workout. The actress also hinted at a new venture and said something new is coming for her fans.
In the video, Vaani can be seen training to land his kicks properly. Sharing a collective of three videos, the actress captioned, “Starting something new…Can I get a black belt yet?”
Meanwhile, on the work side, the actress will soon be seen in the social comedy film, titled ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, which she signed last year. She will try out for the role of a woman in the film who fights for her integrity in society. The film is directed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh and started production in August last year.
Vaani made her acting debut with the romantic comedy film “Shuddh Desi Romance” released in 2013 which also starred Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was seen most recently in the period film “Shamshera,” which also starred Ranbir Kapoor in dual roles and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.
Kareena praises her crew as she kicks off day two of ‘The Crew’
Mumbai– Bollywood actress kareena kapoor khanwho is receiving public appreciation for her streaming chat show “What Women Want,” shared a photo from the sets of her movie “The Crew” on Wednesday.
The actress shared that she was busy with the process for Day 2 of filming. The photo shows Kareena in her vanity in front of the mirror primping herself as she clicks a mirror selfie. In front of her, a huge cup of coffee can be seen. Right next to the mug is the movie script.
Kareena praised those around her, writing on the photo, “My crew. Day 2, the crew.
Speaking of the film, it follows the story of three women who work and jostle to get ahead in life. But as they try to move forward, their destinies lead them into unexpected and unwarranted situations, causing them to get caught up in a web of lies.
The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.
Abhishek Banerjee joins Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Section 84’ cast
Mumbai– Actor-casting director Abishek Banerjee known for his work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Pitchers’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Paatal Lok’, has joined the cast of the crime thriller ‘Section 84’. The film stars the veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of ‘Teen’ fame.
Expressing his excitement to join the film and work with Mr. Bachchan, Abhishek said, “’Section 84′ is my moment when Eklavya meets Dronacharya. When I didn’t know anything about acting, I only knew one name, AMITABH BACCHHAN. From a boy mesmerized by him to the opportunity to stand beside him in a frame, life has truly come full circle for me.
Recently, the creators also announced Diana Penty in one of the key roles.
He further mentioned, “This is what dreams are made of, as Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I’m a part of it!! Thank you, thank you Mr. Ribhu, you don’t know how much my younger self is filled with joy to live the mania with you.We have all been smitten for years!
“Section 84” is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film was written by Ribhu Dasgupta who is also the head of affairs.
Rasika Dugal to Play Irene Adler in Indian Adaptation of ‘Sherlock Holmes’
Mumbai– Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in crime series “Mirzapur” and “Delhi Crime”, will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of “Sherlock Holmes” titled “Shekhar Home”. The actress will play the role of Irene Adler, the only woman to ever outsmart Sherlock Holmes.
The series will be contextualized in an Indian setting and will be directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Indian adaptation stars Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey as Doctor John Watson. The show will also star Usha Uthup as Mrs. Hudson and Koushik Sen as Mycroft Holmes.
The show will have a Bengali touch in its name and personality, which will make it unique and appealing to Indian audiences. Filming for the show is expected to start soon in Kolkata. The talented cast and crew, along with the unique setting and storyline, make this a promising adaptation of the classic crime novel.
Meanwhile, she will also be seen in sports drama ‘Spike’, dark comedy thriller – ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’, horror film ‘Adhura’, improv comedy ‘Fairy Folk’, ‘Little Thomas ‘, and of course its flagship shows ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’.
After His Gigi Hadid Peck, Varun Goes Funky On The ‘Citadel’ Blue Carpet
On Tuesday, he walked the “Citadel” blue carpet and made a name for himself by choosing a funky avatar for his appearance.
The actor was seen wearing a black t-shirt and black cargo pants paired with a jacket in shades of cobalt blue and sand. He chose a clean-shaven look for the event.
On the blue carpet, Varun also posed for the paparazzi as he swung around one of the long waistbands of his cargo pants.
Meanwhile, Gigi, the recipient of Varun’s cheek kiss, took to Instagram Story and shared a video of their performance. She thanked Varun and started following Varun on Instagram. She wrote, “@varundvn makes my Bollywood dreams come true (laughing emojis).”
Choreographer Shiamak Davar, who led the performances at the NMACC Opening Gala, said it was “Gigi’s idea” and “she asked Varun to do it”. (IANS)
