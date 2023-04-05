Get Paid to Watch Hockey as a Shoresy Actor





Boost your acting background: The Shoresy casting call is open to union and non-union performers of any ethnicity, age, and gender

Back in February BayTodayChris Dawson helped spark a flood of casting responses when Shorey, a hockey comedy broadcast on have a strong desire to and produced in Sudbury was looking for some good hockey players. It went viral to the point that we were questioned by the overwhelmed shoresy team to pull the story down. See BEHIND THE SCENES: TV Series Says ‘Pitter Patter’, Let’s Go NOW, shoresy is again, this time looking for background performers whose main function will be getting paid to watch hockey in scenes from the show’s second season. The casting call is open to unionized and non-unionized performers of any ethnicity, age, and gender. All filming will take place in the Sudbury area and there is no vaccination policy. We are looking for artists to face hockey fans on April 18, 19 and 20. The production must also choose two families made up of two parents with one child each for the following dates: April 25, 26, 27 and 28, and May 7, 8, 9 and 10. Artists must be available for a full day. To apply, Click here. See: Shoresy “rude and chirpy” marks second season order shoresy is a spin-off of Letterkenny, in which the main character joins the Sudbury Bulldogs, a struggling senior team in Northern Ontario, and embarks on a mission to “never lose again”, leading to the recruitment of several iconic Canadian hockey players. The show is known for its comedic tone and references to Canadian culture, particularly hockey.

