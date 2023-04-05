The Great American Baking Show: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith seek burger perfection in new trailer (VIDEO) | Entertainment

In the images above, we get a glimpse of new US competitors put to the test by Hollywood and Leith, like making the perfect burger. I expect Americans to know what a burger is, Hollywood said expectantly. Shortly after, however, a contestant proudly proclaims, I’ve never eaten a burger in my life.
Hopefully they know how to cook one, because it looks like the judges will award the bakers several American-style dishes, like breakfast pancakes, pie (American flavors like Apple and Cherry, were guessing) and of course , sweet cakes made from confections.
We couldn’t ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host The Great American Baking Show. Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to deliver the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will bring, said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternate Originals. at Roku. announcement of the series. He concluded that fans’ passion for this franchise is unmatched and they were very honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring The Great American Baking Show exclusively to The Roku Channel.
The Great American Pastry Show originally aired on ABC in 2015 with Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez as hosts and Mary Berry from the original series and pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini as judges. The third season, which saw Iuzzini return alongside Hollywood and new hosts Curry Aisha and football player Anthony Adams, was removed from the schedule after sexual harassment allegations against Iuzzini.
