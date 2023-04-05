Priyanka Chopra News: Priyanka Chopra reveals why she talked about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood, says she’s ‘forgiven’ and moved on





Priyanka Chopra, who sparked quite the craze for being cornered in Bollywood, after falling out with influential people, recently reminisced about the dark phase of her life and why it took her so many years to finally live. talk. The Barfi actress was interacting with the media during a press conference in Mumbai, where she was promoting her upcoming web series Citadel. When asked why she decided to fight back against the harassment she faced after so long, the actress admitted that it took her many years to finally muster the confidence to speak out against the injustice she faced. she was confronted. I think now where I am, I was good enough to express how I felt, she said. The Bajirao Mastani star also hinted at a tumultuous past relationship, saying that she came out of that phase and forgave everyone. I made peace with that. I think that’s why it was easy for me to talk about it openly in a safe space, she explained. The actress was in India with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas. She was one of the guests at the Nita Ambani Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) Gala in Mumbai. Earlier, in an Armchair Experts podcast hosted by Hollywood actors Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the Dostana star opened up about what made him leave Bollywood and relaunch his career across the Atlantic. Without taking names, the actress said that she has dealt with many powerful people in Bollywood which led to her losing projects. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics, and I said I needed a break, she said. She also said that after spending two decades in showbiz, she made it a policy not to work with people she didn’t get along with. “For me, what would be non-negotiable now…it’s true. I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. It’s non-negotiable for me…I have to admire and look up to people I am surrounded by, she says. Chopra then moved to the United States. After a brief musical career, she returned to acting with the drama thriller TV series Quantico as Alex Parrish, a rookie FBI investigator. . Chopra quickly became the talk of the town after the podcast. Several City B celebrities have come forward in support. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Chopra on Madhur Bhandarkar Fashion, took to Twitter to show her support for her former friend. In a series of scathing tweets, she claimed director-producer Karan Johar orchestrated her exit from Bollywood. Here’s what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out https://t.co/FI2keroh4X — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) 1679975096000 Director Apurva Asrani also showed solidarity with the ‘Kaminey’ star. Taking to Twitter, he praised the actress for addressing the bullying that strangers face in the town of tinsel. “It’s a huge win that she didn’t end up like Parveen Babi or Sushant Singh Rajput,” he wrote. Finally Priyanka Chopra reveals what everyone knew, but didn’t say a word. Neither liberals nor feminists. They https://t.co/l3JIk3K4hd —Apurva (@Apurvasrani) 1679986054000 Actor Vivek Oberoi also praised Chopra and recalled his experience of facing a boycott from powerful lobby groups. Recalling the time he was pulled from projects and sidelined from Bollywood, after falling out with some Bollywood A-listers, he told a major English daily, I was the recipient. You feel like I just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in “Shoot Out Lokhandwala,” and after that I sat at home for 14 months, jobless, he said. The Saathiya actor also praised the Mary Kom star and called her “inspirational”.

