Entertainment
Ben Affleck explains why you never see the face of the actor who plays Michael Jordan in ‘Air’
Michael Jordan only had a few requests when he was approached by Ben Affleck about Airthe new bio-drama he directed and co-starred that follows Nike’s herculean effort to sign the NBA rookie for what would turn out to be a game-changing sneaker endorsement deal in 1984.
The most publicized of them: The legend of the Chicago Bulls wanted Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis to play her motherDeloris.
Beyond that, I don’t want to overdo it, Affleck told Yahoo Entertainment of his conversations with Jordan. I just had the chance to have some time to talk to him and say, Hey, look, if you don’t want me to do this, I won’t, out of respect. And then he guided me to people who were important to him, because I had to change and compress myself [characters], and obviously it’s not a 10-hour documentary. He said, look, there are people [like George Raveling and Howard White] who are really important in this story, and they shouldn’t be left out.
And Viola came in and really built the role of Deloris. And so he opened doors for me to find these brilliant actors that I’ve always wanted to work with and get them to support me and make this movie much, much bigger than anything I could do on my own.
This partly explains why Air has such a sprawling (and star-studded) ensemble. At the center of the story is Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon, who gained “a few extra pounds” and wore a bodysuit for the gut-busting part), the Nike talent scout who bets his career on his desperate attempt to attracting Jordan to Nike at a time when Adidas and Converse ruled pro basketball endorsements. Theres Affleck as the company’s eccentric Zen-Buddhist CEO Phil Knight, Jason Bateman as stressed-out marketing executive Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as Jordan’s brash agent David Falk, and Davis and Julius Tennon as flagship parents by Michaels Dolores and James.
It should be noted that the two names Affleck refers to when naming Jordan are both black men.
Howard White (Chris Tucker) was one of the few high-ranking African Americans in the corporate shoe game and helped Jordan feel at home when he visited Nikes Oregon headquarters (Chris came and created this role, really built it, wrote it, created it, Affleck says of Tucker); George Raveling (Marlon Wayans) was instrumental in training his friend Vaccaro on how to appeal to Jordan. (It’s probably a good thing Affleck included them given Air has already drawn first reviews for centering white men in a story about the creation of Air Jordans.)
And while there was an actor (Damian Delano Young) in the role of young Jordan, Affleck made a conscious creative decision to never show the characters’ faces.
Michael is just too famous and too significant and too important and too iconic for me to believe, especially since there are only a few moments in the film that any actor could convince you that it was actually Michael Jordan. , says Affleck. [Just] its silhouette is recognizable all over the world.
And so I thought it was actually more interesting that it exists above and outside, kinda in the clouds above everyone [and] everyone around him. And also I am aware that this is not the story of Michael Jordan. We did not seek his rights. He didn’t get paid, like, Hey, let’s tell your story, your childhood, your thing. It’s not that. And so I didn’t think it was really appropriate, frankly, to use that. It’s a story about other people. It’s a kind of fable using this story. You know, you’re having fun with a hugely important figure in American history, and I just wanted to handle that as respectfully and carefully as possible.
Air now playing in theaters.
Watch our full interviews above and the trailer below:
