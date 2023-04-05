Entertainment
Geena Davis on Thelma and Louise, rejecting Jack Nicholsons’ advances and working to break Hollywood’s glass ceiling
Geena Davis is an undisputed Hollywood titan.
She’s an Oscar winner and the star of blockbuster hits like Thelma and Louise and A League of Their Own.
Additionally, she is a noted activist, having founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media which aims to redress gender imbalance and challenge on-screen stereotypes.
You’d be forgiven for wondering why the feminist icon’s memoir is called, Dying of Politeness.
“I was raised to be incredibly polite and self-effacing,” she told ABC News Breakfast.
The title describes most of her early years and reflects the experiences of many other young women, trying not to step on their toes too much while making their way through the world.
But it’s also a statement about how far she’s come and how bold she wished she had been earlier in life.
A new exhibition, Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion, launched by her and the Australian Center for the Moving Image in Melbourne goes one step further, celebrating women and transgender stars on the silver screen.
Cultural change
Geena rose to fame in the late 80s and early 90s, a time when it felt like the entertainment industry was expanding and welcoming more prospects.
Thelma and Louise were instrumental in this ascent.
“It really changed my life more than anything,” she said.
The film cemented her as a star in popular feminist culture and also helped her gain a new outlook on life off-screen.
“Working with Susan Sarandon, I spent a lot of time with a woman who somehow I hadn’t managed to meet before a woman who doesn’t apologize for her existence who was an education.”
Starring two best friends turned outlaws on a road trip through Mexico, the film is hailed as a critique of the patriarchy and credited with breaking down entrenched gender stereotypes, particularly around how women should be seen on screen.
“The reaction to the film was very eye-opening, it really made me realize how rarely women get to feel inspired by female characters.”
A separate league came soon after, this time emphasizing an all-female baseball team.
But while it seemed like a larger change was afoot at the time, it took a bit longer for it to be fully realized, something that is still developing to this day.
“It was amazing to be in two back-to-back movies that touched a cultural nerve. And all the press said ‘those movies are going to change everything. They will now be wall-to-wall films about women. None of that happened,” she said.
“It was pretty telling that we weren’t managing to get any momentum. Now things have improved.”
However, during her interview with News Breakfast’s Michael Rowland, Geena also recounted how she rejected a sexual advance from Jack Nicholson, thanks to the advice of her colleague Dustin Hoffman.
“I wasn’t performing with him in anything, I was new to Hollywood,” she said of Nicholson.
“He said ‘hey, you know, when is this going to happen, Geena?'”
“I was like, ‘Well, Mr. Nicholson, I’m sure we’ll work together one day. And I don’t want to spoil the sexual tension between us.’ He was like, ‘oh, man! Where did you get that?’ Dustin Hoffman told me that,” she said.
It should be noted that in 2017, Dustin Hoffman himself was accused of sexual misconduct.
Return script
Geena Davis never planned to chair an institute that seeks to strengthen the prevalence of non-white male perspectives in Hollywood, but the inspiration came from her daughter.
“The very first preschool show I turned on to show him, I noticed right away that there seemed to be a lot more male characters than female characters,” she said.
“I thought, well, that sounds weird. So that got me thinking that if I got the data, maybe I could convince people.”
Thus, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media was born. The organization aims to create gender balance, foster inclusion, and reduce negative stereotypes in entertainment.
Geena’s own career began to hit its peak in the mid-to-late ’90s, when her acting roles began to falter.
“I had heard about this phenomenon when I started, that there’s this mysterious thing that happens when you’re 40, where the roles become fewer,” she said.
“My research institute looked at age, among other things, and found that characters over 50 make up only 20% of movie characters, but only 5% are women over 50. C is a tiny piece of the pie.”
The lack of women is also reflected off-screen. According to the last Celluloid Ceiling report on women behind the scenes in Hollywoodwomen made up just 24% of directors, screenwriters, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on the 250 highest-grossing films of the year.
“It’s an unconscious bias,” she says of the statistics her institute found.
“They (the filmmakers) weren’t aware, and now they want to make the switch. So we’ve now achieved parity between male and female characters in children’s films and children’s television.”
“The goal would be to reflect the population (on screen) as they are (in real life), which is 50% female and incredibly diverse.”
ACMI’s exhibit aims to create more space for women and gender stories by celebrating the ones we already have, with exhibits on stars from Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya to Mae West and Marilyn Monroe.
It will be presented in Melbourne until October, before an international tour.
“I think maybe it was because I wanted to be able to pretend I was someone else,” Geena said of her desire to become an actress.
“I was so shy and internal, and I think I wanted to try other personalities, which I had to do in spades, you know, I got big roles.”
“It rubbed off on me. You always hear that phrase, pretend till you make it, and I played it till I made it.”
