YG Entertainment has officially announced the upcoming mobile game “BLACKPINK The Game”





YG Entertainment has announced that it will offer a mobile game with the intellectual property (IP) of BLACKPINK. The 4e April KST, they confirmed that in the second quarter of this year, the game will be released. This mobile game will be developed in collaboration with Takeone Company. This is the same developer who helped create the 2019 BTS World mobile game. In BLACKPINK The Game, all characters will be the same as the singers in the girl group. And players will have the chance to customize the characters according to their choice. This will make the game even more appealing to players. Along with this, players can also communicate with other players. So they can get a much better experience while playing. YG Entertainment announced in a press release that players will experience the never-before-seen sides of BLACKPINK in a variety of ways. We hope that all fans around the world can enjoy the game. The most interesting part of this mobile game is that the player can also play as the producer of the group and help the members to grow. Along with these, they can also train the members, perform office building management simulations, and decorate the characters. All of these things will be included in the game and players will be able to take full advantage of them. This exclusive game will contain high quality photos and videos of the girl group. The wide array of photos from their photo shoot will make the game even more engaging and fun to play. Along with everything, there will be an in-game soundtrack and music video, which was officially sung by BLACKPINK. This song and video will be released later and will be included in the game. YG also said that you will be able to experience various aspects of BLACKPINK in a new form that you have never seen before. All BLACKPINK fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the game. Although YG Entertainment has stated that the video will be released in the second quarter of this year. Get ready to discover a whole new game with BLACKPINK The Game. Follow BLCKPINK:instagram//Twitter//Facebook//Youtube Check out for more news updates on GoogleNews. Related

