Entertainment
Discover the future of entertainment with the new features of TELUS Optik TV
With so many streaming platforms and devices, it can be frustrating to keep track of the movies and TV shows you love.
From multiple remotes (whose functions you never seem to remember) to constantly switching between inputs to watch what you want, or that annoying moment when you mistype the name of a movie in the search bar and have to start over. – it gets a bit much sometimes.
On top of the practical impossibilities, all of these different subscriptions can really add up, creating a pretty large monthly expense across multiple bills, which can be cumbersome to manage.
Does this seem relevant? The good news is there’s a way to make things easier and more affordable, with the new and improved version from TELUS. OptikTV. Exciting new features mean you can now spend less time dealing with the complexity of entertainment and more time enjoying your shows and movies.
Optik TV is a streamlined, easy-to-use entertainment experience that combines hundreds of HD channels from live, on-demand TV and streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hayu, which can be bundled together on one single invoice. Plus, you can customize your preferences with access to the Google Play store, which lets you have all your favorite apps in one place, from Disney+ and Apple TV to Spotify and thousands of other streaming apps. games, fitness, and more. — giving you access to whatever your heart desires.
Plus, there are plenty of packages you can choose from, including Live TV and Netflix. from as little as $38 per month for a two-year term. It’s pretty hard to beat.
TELUS is constantly striving to improve and update its offerings. Check out some of the new features in Optik TV to see how it can enhance your entertainment experience.
Custom Profiles
Maybe your partner is a true die-hard crime fan and you just need your reality TV fix at the end of a long day – not exactly two genres that go together, huh? That’s why TELUS Optik TV lets you create personalized profiles, where account users can have a unique content viewing space separate from other household members.
Content is tailored to your specific preferences, so you can enjoy a more individualized experience and have easy access to your favorite channels.
Unlimited recordings on the go
Are you leaving but you don’t want to miss your favorite show? No problem. Powered by a new TELUS TV digital decoderCloud PVR now allows unlimited recordings, so you can record more programs than ever before and then watch them later.
Record and watch on the go from your phone, laptop or tablet, wherever you are in Canada, thanks to the TELUS TV+ app.
Sports area and games
Optik TV customers have free access to the new Sports Zone, a one-stop-shop area for your favorite sports games and content, giving you a personalized view of events in major sports leagues and beyond.
Later this year, TELUS is set to introduce the Game Zone, which will provide free access to AirConsolea gaming platform where you can play more than 190 multiplayer games, including board games, puzzle games, racing games, sports games, etc. with your friends and family using your smartphones as controllers.
Additionally, you will be able to download cloud gaming services from the Google Play store for some of your favorite games, such as Apex Legends, Fortnight, and Rocket League.
Transparent search functions
Find amazing content has never been so easy. Optik TV now includes a voice remoteand universal search functions, which can help you find titles of shows and movies in seconds.
For times when you don’t know what to watch, you can also use the search parameters to get the title recommendations based on themes, genres, actors, or more.
Ready to dive into endless entertainment and lighten the load of your monthly expenses? To sign up for TELUS Optik TV today or to learn more about how it is improving the future of entertainment, click here.
|
Sources
2/ https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/telus-optik-tv-watching-experience-easier
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- UK emergency alert test time set
- Salman Khan addresses Bollywood delivering a series of flops, blames ‘too cool’ directors: ‘Kharab fimein banaoge toh…’
- Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang re-elected as CTTA president Xinhua
- UKHSA warns of detections of tick-borne encephalitis virus TBEV in several parts of the UK
- Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark
- ‘They have become so desperate,’ says PM Modi
- We’ll make them run for their money: Salman on Bollywood’s next generation actors
- High hopes in China as European leaders prepare for Xi talks
- Bollywood actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE for Rs 1 crore [Video]
- USA defeats Japan 7-1 to open Women’s Hockey World Cup
- Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Uttarkashi
- When might US political support be undesirable in Taiwan?