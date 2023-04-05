Discover the future of entertainment with the new features of TELUS Optik TV

With so many streaming platforms and devices, it can be frustrating to keep track of the movies and TV shows you love.

From multiple remotes (whose functions you never seem to remember) to constantly switching between inputs to watch what you want, or that annoying moment when you mistype the name of a movie in the search bar and have to start over. – it gets a bit much sometimes.

On top of the practical impossibilities, all of these different subscriptions can really add up, creating a pretty large monthly expense across multiple bills, which can be cumbersome to manage.

Does this seem relevant? The good news is there’s a way to make things easier and more affordable, with the new and improved version from TELUS. OptikTV. Exciting new features mean you can now spend less time dealing with the complexity of entertainment and more time enjoying your shows and movies.

Optik TV is a streamlined, easy-to-use entertainment experience that combines hundreds of HD channels from live, on-demand TV and streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hayu, which can be bundled together on one single invoice. Plus, you can customize your preferences with access to the Google Play store, which lets you have all your favorite apps in one place, from Disney+ and Apple TV to Spotify and thousands of other streaming apps. games, fitness, and more. — giving you access to whatever your heart desires.

Plus, there are plenty of packages you can choose from, including Live TV and Netflix. from as little as $38 per month for a two-year term. It’s pretty hard to beat.

TELUS is constantly striving to improve and update its offerings. Check out some of the new features in Optik TV to see how it can enhance your entertainment experience.

Custom Profiles

Maybe your partner is a true die-hard crime fan and you just need your reality TV fix at the end of a long day – not exactly two genres that go together, huh? That’s why TELUS Optik TV lets you create personalized profiles, where account users can have a unique content viewing space separate from other household members.

Content is tailored to your specific preferences, so you can enjoy a more individualized experience and have easy access to your favorite channels.

Unlimited recordings on the go

Are you leaving but you don’t want to miss your favorite show? No problem. Powered by a new TELUS TV digital decoderCloud PVR now allows unlimited recordings, so you can record more programs than ever before and then watch them later.

Record and watch on the go from your phone, laptop or tablet, wherever you are in Canada, thanks to the TELUS TV+ app.

Sports area and games

Optik TV customers have free access to the new Sports Zone, a one-stop-shop area for your favorite sports games and content, giving you a personalized view of events in major sports leagues and beyond.

Later this year, TELUS is set to introduce the Game Zone, which will provide free access to AirConsolea gaming platform where you can play more than 190 multiplayer games, including board games, puzzle games, racing games, sports games, etc. with your friends and family using your smartphones as controllers.

Additionally, you will be able to download cloud gaming services from the Google Play store for some of your favorite games, such as Apex Legends, Fortnight, and Rocket League.

Transparent search functions

Find amazing content has never been so easy. Optik TV now includes a voice remoteand universal search functions, which can help you find titles of shows and movies in seconds.

For times when you don’t know what to watch, you can also use the search parameters to get the title recommendations based on themes, genres, actors, or more.

Ready to dive into endless entertainment and lighten the load of your monthly expenses? To sign up for TELUS Optik TV today or to learn more about how it is improving the future of entertainment, click here.