EXCLUSIVE: Actor and social media influencer Tamera “Tee” Kissen (white men can’t jump house party) signed on to direct the vampire horror film Caught for independents Empyrean Pictures and Rebel Maverick. The pic is written and directed by filmmaking duo George Watson and Kapers Williams. The cast is completed by Selena Anduze (Wanda Vision), Tyler Abron (Lace), Pauline Brown, Mataya Sweeting, Ravyn Rochelle (Good intentions), Ashley Nocera (Bachelor King’s Pad) and Kylie Jordan (The Things We Survive: Amber Brown). Watson and Williams are also producers, with Matt Nicholas and Nastassja Kayln serving as executive producers. The film wrapped filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and marks Watson and Williams’ first feature film as a directing team, following a string of music videos. Empyrean Pictures and Rebel Maverick. The film’s plot follows a group of young vampires celebrating the “Blood Day” of one of their own, Jasmine. After feasting on favors from a local party during the celebrations, they find themselves in a deadly situation: they are trapped by an invisible barrier that forms out of nowhere and burns them every time they try to get away. escape. Doing their best not to panic, they ration the remaining blood they have collected. But it becomes clear that if they don’t feed soon, they will all perish. As the days progress and their chances of escape diminish, the vampires unleash the true monsters that inhabit them. Watson is best known as the co-author of Witchcrafta graphic novel currently being adapted into a feature film by Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions, Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment, and Effie T. Brown’s Gamechanger Films. Kissen can be seen next in the 1992 comedy remake by 20th Century Studios white men can’t jump made by Calmatic. Although few details about her role have been released, she is part of an ensemble led by Jack Harlow, which also includes Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Myles Bullock, Vince Staples and Zak Steiner.

