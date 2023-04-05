Entertainment
WrestleMania 39 heads to Hollywood in historic two-night show – ESPN 98.1 FM
WWE WrestleMania 39 became the most successful and profitable event in company history over the weekend.
History at Sofi Stadium
WrestleMania is often labeled as the “biggest stage of them all”. The annual two-night sports entertainment extravaganza took place in Hollywood in front of a sold-out Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Approximately 161,892 members of the WWE Universe were in attendance Saturday and Sunday to generate a gate of over $21.6 million. The gross gate beats the previous record by 27%. The event garnered over 500 million views on social media, making this the most-watched global phenomenon of all time. History will surely recognize WrestleMania 39 as “the show of shows.”
Celebrities take the biggest stage
Since WrestleMania’s inception in 1985, celebrities have played a vital role in the crossover success of professional wrestling. WrestleMania saw notable appearances from Mr. T, Muhammad Ali, Cyndi Lauper, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, Floyd Mayweather and Rob Gronkowski.
It saw the return of ESPN College Football analyst and WWE commentator Pat McAfee. Much to the chagrin of WrestleMania host The Miz. McAfee participated in an impromptu match against The Miz made official by rapper Snoop Dogg. McAfee picked up the night one victory with help from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. To make matters worse, The Miz was defeated by Snoop Dogg on night two of WrestleMania.
The celebrity performance of the evening went to social media megastar Logan Paul. Paul competed in his second consecutive WrestleMania and was defeated by Seth Rollinwith rapper KSI as the main victim.
The most notable celebrity appearance this year was the Grammy Award winner bad bunny. Bad Bunny is no stranger to the square circle of WrestleMania. Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. During the Rey Mysterio against. Dominik Mysterio match, Bad Bunny jumped the SoFi crowd coming to Rey’s rescue. The entertainer left the WWE commentary table to stop Dominik from using a chain illegally. Bunny’s interference was the catalyst for Rey Mysterio’s victory over his estranged son Dominik.
Paul, WWE Chief Operating Officer”Triple HLevesque on celebrities at WrestleMania and a potential Bad Bunny return to the ring:
WWE Content Manager @TripleH expresses its appreciation for the work provided and the performance of @LoganPaul, @PatMcAfeeShow & @sanbenito To #WrestleMania.
And what is this very intriguing offer for Bad Bunny at #WWEBacklash? pic.twitter.com/ZMPq53dOz4
—WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023
Bad Bunny is set to host WrestleMania Backlash, a premium WWE live event in Puerto Rico for the first time in 18 years.
Champions Cement Legacy
Three historic champion reigns were successfully defended at WrestleMania 39.
The squared circle is sacred in professional wrestling. For over 296 days, “The Ring General” Gunther was defender as intercontinental champion. Gunther reluctantly faced two competitors vying for his title simultaneously in a triple threat match. Best friends have become bitter enemies, Drew McIntyre And Sheamus, along with Gunther, stole the show at WrestleMania 39. The one-match banger blasted off the WWE Universe at SoFi Stadium. Gunther narrowly escaped with his first-ever WrestleMania victory.
Welcome to BANGER-Mania!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/c7jedoI0UO
—WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
Gunther embarked on the longest Intercontinental title reign since 1988. His historic title reign is now the third longest reign of all time.
Miss WrestleMania
For over 365 days, the self-proclaimed “EST of WWE” Bianca Belair, was the Raw Women’s Champion. Belair defeated “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka back and forth. In the end, Belair was able to avoid Asuka big move– inspired blue mist. After landing her signature move the KOD (kiss of death), Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s title. The win solidifies Belair as the second-longest raw women’s title reign of all time.
When the lights shine on the grandest stage, Belair takes his game to another level. For three consecutive WrestleManias, Belair competed in a title match. In WrestleMania 37, Belair won his first WWE Championship by defeating Sasha Banks to become SmackDown Women’s Champion. Additionally, it was also the first-ever time that two African-American women competed in the main event of WrestleMania. Last year, Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s title against “Big Time” Becky Lynch in a WrestleMania 38 classic.
At the Post-WrestleMania Night Two press conference, Belair was asked about her journey to a hat-trick at WrestleMania.
#WWERaw Women’s Champion @BiancaBelairWWE reflects on the journey to a triplet at #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/rSORpMLbgv
—WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
Belair didn’t hesitate to comment on his own streak during the second press conference after WrestleMania.
At the Post-WrestleMania Night Two press conference, I asked @BiancaBelairWWE if this is the new STREAK after his triple championship success at @WrestleMania?#WrestleMania #BiancaBelair #WWE pic.twitter.com/W0JqpnC56E
— TJ LEGACY (@legacycoleworld) April 5, 2023
The term “The Streak” is synonymous with WrestleMania. WrestleMania’s most famous streak was The Undertaker’s 21-fight winning streak.
In pursuit of greatness
The main event of WrestleMania 39 night two saw two family heritages of pro wrestling clash. The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, son of WWE Hall of Famer “American Dream” Dusty Rhodessought to have a storybook ending at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble, was granted a title match opportunity to dethrone the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman reigns. Reigns is a member of the Samoan pro wrestling dynasty, infamously known as The Bloodline. The “tribal leader” holds the longest world title reign since 1988. Rhodes or any member of his family has never become WWE World Champion.
Roman Reigns’ “table boss” defeated Cody Rhodes controversially. Rhodes looked set to make history at SoFi Stadium when outside interference thwarted his dreams. Reigns would turn Rhodes’ championship aspirations into a nightmare, hitting his signature move, the spear, to be victorious. The shocking conclusion to an Emmy Award-worthy storytelling match left the WWE Universe stunned. Reigns should now be closing in on 1,000 days as a champion. His reign is the sixth longest world title reign of all time.
Reigns, joined by Paul Heyman during the post-WrestleMania press conference, reflected on his historic title run.
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns & @HeymanHustle list the level of the opponents that the #Tribal leader successfully held the counter in this championship run alone!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4rwVWvSWD6
—WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
Reigns is now one main event away from equaling the record for most WrestleMania main events. The record of eight main events at WrestleMania is held by hulk hogan.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wruf.com/headlines/2023/04/05/wrestlemania-39-goes-hollywood-in-historic-two-night-spectacle/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- UK emergency alert test time set
- Salman Khan addresses Bollywood delivering a series of flops, blames ‘too cool’ directors: ‘Kharab fimein banaoge toh…’
- Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang re-elected as CTTA president Xinhua
- UKHSA warns of detections of tick-borne encephalitis virus TBEV in several parts of the UK
- Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark
- ‘They have become so desperate,’ says PM Modi
- We’ll make them run for their money: Salman on Bollywood’s next generation actors
- High hopes in China as European leaders prepare for Xi talks
- Bollywood actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE for Rs 1 crore [Video]
- USA defeats Japan 7-1 to open Women’s Hockey World Cup
- Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Uttarkashi
- When might US political support be undesirable in Taiwan?