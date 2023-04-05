WrestleMania 39 heads to Hollywood in historic two-night show – ESPN 98.1 FM

WWE WrestleMania 39 became the most successful and profitable event in company history over the weekend.

History at Sofi Stadium

WrestleMania is often labeled as the “biggest stage of them all”. The annual two-night sports entertainment extravaganza took place in Hollywood in front of a sold-out Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Approximately 161,892 members of the WWE Universe were in attendance Saturday and Sunday to generate a gate of over $21.6 million. The gross gate beats the previous record by 27%. The event garnered over 500 million views on social media, making this the most-watched global phenomenon of all time. History will surely recognize WrestleMania 39 as “the show of shows.”

Celebrities take the biggest stage

Since WrestleMania’s inception in 1985, celebrities have played a vital role in the crossover success of professional wrestling. WrestleMania saw notable appearances from Mr. T, Muhammad Ali, Cyndi Lauper, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, Floyd Mayweather and Rob Gronkowski.

It saw the return of ESPN College Football analyst and WWE commentator Pat McAfee. Much to the chagrin of WrestleMania host The Miz. McAfee participated in an impromptu match against The Miz made official by rapper Snoop Dogg. McAfee picked up the night one victory with help from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. To make matters worse, The Miz was defeated by Snoop Dogg on night two of WrestleMania.

The celebrity performance of the evening went to social media megastar Logan Paul. Paul competed in his second consecutive WrestleMania and was defeated by Seth Rollinwith rapper KSI as the main victim.

The most notable celebrity appearance this year was the Grammy Award winner bad bunny. Bad Bunny is no stranger to the square circle of WrestleMania. Bunny made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. During the Rey Mysterio against. Dominik Mysterio match, Bad Bunny jumped the SoFi crowd coming to Rey’s rescue. The entertainer left the WWE commentary table to stop Dominik from using a chain illegally. Bunny’s interference was the catalyst for Rey Mysterio’s victory over his estranged son Dominik.

Paul, WWE Chief Operating Officer”Triple HLevesque on celebrities at WrestleMania and a potential Bad Bunny return to the ring:

WWE Content Manager @TripleH expresses its appreciation for the work provided and the performance of @LoganPaul, @PatMcAfeeShow & @sanbenito To #WrestleMania. And what is this very intriguing offer for Bad Bunny at #WWEBacklash? pic.twitter.com/ZMPq53dOz4 —WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

Bad Bunny is set to host WrestleMania Backlash, a premium WWE live event in Puerto Rico for the first time in 18 years.

Champions Cement Legacy

Three historic champion reigns were successfully defended at WrestleMania 39.