Dexter Actor Michael C. Hall Addresses Possible Spinoff Return





Dexter actor Michael C. Hall discusses a possible return in one of the spin-offs in development. Hall, who played the titular serial killer who only preys on other killers for eight seasons, recently returned for the limited series, Dexter: new blood, due to dissatisfaction with the show’s original finale. Earlier this year, it was reported that two Dexter spinoffs were in development – ​​one focusing on a young Dexter and the other exploring Trinity Killer’s backstory. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT During a recent Q&A at Steel City Con (via comics), Hall was asked about the possibility of returning to one of the Dexter spin off. He joked that he was too old to play a young Dexter at this point, but also said he was “open to the possibility of being involved. The actor was also asked about the possibility of a Dexter movie, which he says is unlikely to happen. Read what he said below: I don’t think it would be a good idea for me to play a young Dexter at this point. [laughs]. I think that boat sailed before we even started shooting the show, but I’m open to the possibility of being involved. It’s kind of a theory at this point, but I’m curious to see what they come up with… I’ve learned to never say never, but I feel like any new exploration of the world of Dexter is probably going to happen on the TV screen, although they make movies for TV. How could Michael C. Hall even come back for a Dexter spin-off? Showtime is reportedly looking to continue the Dexter franchise with a prequel series focusing on a younger version of the titular killer and also exploring separate spinoffs based on the stories of famous Dexter characters, one of them being the Trinity Killer. The premium network did not confirm these spinoff plans, although Showtime CEO David Nevins said he was “actively working on“the future of Dexter franchise. However, at this time, it’s unlikely there will be a major role for Hall. Related: 7 Actors Who Could Play Young Dexter Morgan In The Dexter Prequel The Young Dexter and Trinity Killer prequels are both said to take place years before the events of Dexter, meaning Hall would be too old and in the latter’s case, not involved in the story. However, Hall could theoretically return for flash-forwards in either of the two planned prequels. THE Dexter the actor is ready to be involved, so he can return as an executive producer, which he served on Dexter And new bloodor act as a creative consultant for the developing Young Dexter series, given that he knows the character better than almost anyone else. Source: comics

