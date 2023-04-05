WGA contract talks to resume on Wednesday





The WGA and major Hollywood employers are expected to resume contract negotiations on Wednesday as the parties aim to make progress in sorting out complex pay issues and avoid a strike. Negotiators from the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are scheduled to sit down in person again Wednesday morning at AMPTP headquarters in Sherman Oaks. The WGA had planned to take a two-week break after March 31 to begin the strike authorization vote process, with talks due to resume the week of April 17. The guild’s current three-year contract expires on May 1. A representative for AMPTP declined to comment. The WGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Writers are pushing for big pay wins in this round of contract talks as inflation and massive changes in the TV industry have taken a heavy toll on writers’ earnings in recent years. The WGA is also insisting that studios address concerns about the rise of “mini-rooms” in TV series production, which employ fewer writers for shorter periods. The WGA launched its strike authorization vote notification to members on Monday. The guild needs the members’ prior approval before its leaders can launch an all-out strike against Hollywood’s biggest employers. Voting will take place online from the evening of April 11 to noon PT on April 17. The two-week break in talks was scheduled to facilitate WGA membership meetings and other organizational activities around the strike authorization vote. The WGA talks are also unfolding as the Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA wait in the wings to negotiate new contracts. Both of these guilds face a contract expiration deadline of June 30. It is understood that the DGA is stepping up its backchannel efforts with the AMPTP as this guild also has significant pay and working conditions issues to put on the table this time around. The prospect of the WGA and AMPTP meeting again this week was first reported by Deadline. VIP+ Webinar Replay: Dissecting the WGA-AMPTP Negotiations

