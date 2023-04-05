Can Amanda Plummer or Michelle Forbes break the Star Trek Emmy actor’s drought?

Fifty-four years old. It’s been a long time since an actor from a “Star Trek” franchise series has been nominated for an Emmy. In 1969, the late Leonard Nimoy received his third and final Emmy nomination for his iconic role as First Officer Spock in the original series, the only actor from the sci-fi classic to be nominated on the series, which ran for three seasons on NBC in the late 1960s. Since then, it’s been the television academy’s crickets when it comes to ‘Star Trek’ actors.

Not even patrick stuart like Captain Jean-Luc Picard? No. He earned a rare Screen Actors Guild Award nomination in 1994 for the final season of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ but Emmy voters later passed him by, despite the show’s Best Series nomination. drama for its seventh and final season. year.

SEE The ‘Star Trek: Picard’ series ends on a high note: Season 3 is a ‘heartbreaking, crowd-pleasing return to form’

OK, how about the Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg as a Guinan bartender? No. Avery Brooks as Captain Benjamin Sisko in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” or his deceased co-stars, Tony winner Rene Auberjonois as Odo and Oscar winner Louise Flecher like Kai Winn Adami? No, no and no.

What about the Emmy nominee? Kate Mulgrew (“Orange is the New Black”) as Captain Janeway in “Star Trek: Voyager,” or Emmy Award Nominee Scott Bakula (“Quantum Leap”) as Captain Jonathan Archer in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” or anyone from the more recent iterations of the franchise — “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy” — such as Sonequa Martin Greenrecent oscar winner michelle yeo, Anson To go up Or Rebecca Roman? Zero, zilch, nada.

It’s clear that while “Star Trek” has often performed admirably below the line, amassing tons of Creative Arts nominations and wins over the decades for its high production values, Emmy voters have closed the doors. eyes on the actors of “Star Trek”. In fact, they avoided actors in space dramas (space operasif you will) period, with a few recent exceptions for “The Mandalorian” actors, like Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Olyphant And Carl Meteos. Could 2023 Finally See a ‘Star Trek’ Actor boldly go where no one has gone before (since 1969)? Affirmative, but it will be an uphill battle to overcome the decades-long bias against gender.

SEENicolas Cage is not interested in “Star Wars”, he sides with “Star Trek”



“Star Trek: Picard” is coming off its best reviews for its dynamite third (and by all accounts final) season, currently streaming on Paramount Plus. Critics unanimously hailed the show, proclaiming it as its finest season, which boasts an astounding and perfect 100% Freshness Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The third season sees Picard reunite with the former command crew of the USS Enterprise (played by actors from “Next Generation”) LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, McFadden Gates, Brent Spine And Marina Sirtis) and the crew of the USS Titan (including Todd Stashwick as Thorny Captain Liam Shaw and former “Voyager” jeri ryan as Seven of Nine). They are hunted by a mysterious new villain with ties to the Dominion, the Federation’s most formidable adversary of genocidal Changelings, with a rogue element having stealthily infiltrated every level of Starfleet.

So who is most likely to catch the eye of those tough Emmy voters from the only live-action series “Trek” eligible this Emmy season? The obvious choice could be Shakespeare-trained Stewart, the four-time Emmy-nominated veteran (for “Moby Dick,” “The Lion in Winter,” “Extras” and “Hamlet”), who is still waiting for that first Emmy win. But a nomination in the ultra-competitive Best Dramatic Actor lineup is a tough one. This category is full of so many contenders vying for six spots, I just don’t see that happening for the legendary octogenarian.

SEE Nicolas Cage says he prefers Star Trek to Star Wars

Instead, I think Michael Forbes has a real shot at breaking the drought, for reprising his fan-favorite “TNG” role as Ro Laren in the fifth episode of “Picard’s” final season. Forbes is already a former Emmy nominee in 2011 for “The Killing,” and her appearance on “Picard” generated the heat of a thousand suns on social media as fans and critics alike loved the nostalgic return of a beloved character, while hailing her intense and emotional performance on the show. The Best Guest Drama Actress won’t be as crowded as the Best Drama Actor, so that’s a possibility. She will have to defeat potential suitors Melanie Lynskey, Anna Torv And Christine Hakim (“The last of us”), Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Claire Foy And Natascha McElhone (“The crown”), Cherry Jones (“Estate”) and Jacki Weaver (“Yellow Stone”).

Another real threat could be Amanda Plumerwhich portrays the infamous rogue changeling Vadic with a bloodcurdling bravado similar to that of his late, Oscar-winning father Christopher Plumer (“Beginners”), introduced as the iconic one-eyed Klingon General Chang in 1991’s “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.” Plummer receives so much material to wow voters. She puffs on a cigar from her perch in her massive arachnid vessel the Shrike, waxing lyrically with ferocious soliloquy after soliloquy as she metaphorically chews up the landscape around her with charismatic aplomb, stealing every scene she finds herself in. . ever did – and that’s saying something.

SEEChristina Chong (‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’): ‘How amazing…to inspire younger generations’ [Exclusive Video Interview]



Plummer is a three-time Emmy winner. Yes, you read that right — three Emmys — for “Miss Rose White” (1992), “The Outer Limits” (1996) and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2005). Emmy voters clearly love her, and if enough of them see her performance in “Picard,” I think she has a real shot at being nominated for the (albeit competitive) Best Actress list. in a supporting dramatic role. Surely she should fend off favorites like an awards magnet Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus: Sicily”) and previous nominees Sea Horn Rhea (“You better call Saul”), Sarah Snook (“Estate”) and Christine Ricci (“Yellow Vests”), but stranger things have happened in the supporting categories.

Relative strangers like Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL”) in 2016 and Masi Oka (“Heroes”) in 2007 demonstrate that every once in a while the support categories throw us a curve ball. Maybe this year, that curveball could also be that breakthrough for “Star Trek” that’s been long in coming.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your Gold Derby predictions now. Download our free and easy app to Apple/iPhone devices Or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors for the highest prediction accuracy scores. Check out our latest betting champions. Can you then top our estimated rankings? Always remember to keep your predictions up-to-date as they impact our latest racetrack odds, which are terrifying chefs and Hollywood stars. Don’t miss the fun. Have your say and share your opinions on our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders hide out every day to follow the latest awards rumours. Everyone wants to know: what do you think? Who do you predict and why?

REGISTER for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions