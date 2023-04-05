‘I think we’re both ready for it’: Bollywood’s Malaika Arora reveals wedding plans with Arjun Kapoor – News





The actress talks about her future plans with the Ishaqzaade actor By web office Published: Wed 05 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM Last update: Wed 05 Apr 2023, 06:04 PM Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for some time now, has finally revealed her plans to remarry. The star was married to Salman Khan’s brother and filmmaker Arbaaz for almost 18 years. They divorced in 2017 and are parents to a son named Arhaan, who is in his 20s, according to a report. In her recent magazine interview, Malaika talked about getting remarried and giving her another chance. Of course, I thought about it. People think I might be cynical about remarrying, but that’s far from true. I believe in the institution, I believe in love and camaraderie…all of it. I cannot answer when I will remarry, because I believe in leaving certain aspects of your life by surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life,” the actress told Brides Today magazine. I think he’s incredibly wise for his age, and has a very deep and strong soul. He is a very free and extremely caring person. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire those qualities the most. I feel like I’m in my prime right now and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. “I don’t want to step back; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel and I would like to make a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we are both ready for that. , revealed the actress in her interview. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over 4 years now. They went public with their relationship after sharing photos from Arjun’s birthday in 2019. They also shared adorable photos on Valentine’s Day. The actress last appeared on the OTT show, “Moving In With Malaika”. READ ALSO :

