Maer Roshan, editor of Los Angeles Magazine, leaves the publication – The Hollywood Reporter

Maer Roshan came out at Angels magazine.

The editor-in-chief was ousted after more than four years in the role, during which he led a major overhaul of the publication through buzzing, high-impact coverage and reporting while expanding the title’s footprint on social networks.

Roshan’s exit comes directly on the heels of massive changes on the business side. In December, Angels was acquired by power lawyers and business leaders Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas through their new Engine Vision Media in a deal that also covered Pasadena And Orange Coast magazines. At the time, the pair said they planned to invest in the securities and “provide the resources to take them to the next level,” according to Geragos.

The agreement was greeted like a shot in the arm by Angels staff, which had been decimated in recent years due to the challenges facing the media industry. (Angels magazine attracted 280,900 unique monthly visitors to its website in February, according to Comscore data, up from the same month a year earlier. By the same metric, local rivals like the alt-weekly brand THE weekly saw 974,000 monthly visitors and news site list had 843,000 visitors in February.)

After working remotely during the pandemic, Angels staff moved in January to Geragos & Geragos offices located in a former fire station at 644 S. Figueroa St., known as Engine Co. No. 28 in downtown Los Angeles. They were expected to add staff as its owners sought to expand digital presence and live events.

Then, less than three weeks ago, Engine Vision Media confirmed it was on track with adding 15 new publishing, digital and sales roles, leading to the hiring of Christopher Gialanella. as President and Publisher of Los Angeles, Pasadena, Orange Coast And SoCal Design magazines. Gialanella, a veteran media executive, spent over 20 years at Modern Luxury in various roles, most recently as editor of Riviera, modern luxury Palm Springs And California Interiors and before that, as the band’s editor for Angeleno And Los Angeles Confidential.

THR contacted Geragos and Gialanella and did not hear back before publication. (packaging earlier reported Roshan’s release on Tuesday.)

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Roshan called the decision “mystifying”, a decision he had only learned about hours before. He thought the new owners were “ecstatic”, buoyed by “the great editorial strides we’ve made in the over four and a half years I’ve been here”. Roshan helped negotiate the pact with Engine Vision after being tasked by Detroit-based Hour Media, the former Los Angeles owners, with helping them find new owners.

“If you follow the critical appraisal and the social numbers, we’ve made tremendous progress,” says Roshan, citing stories such as Yashar Ali’s talk written by Peter Kiefer, a cover with model Paulina Porizkova on the aging in Hollywood by Benjamin Svetkey, a report on Brentwood’s place in Max Kutner’s culture wars, an Andrew Goldman podcast featuring Chaka Khan that made international headlines, and current coverage on the murder of a 10-year-old in Antelope Valley by Jason McGahan. (Kiefer and Svetkey are former THR staff members.) “These are the stories that Angels magazine should cover, especially considering that five years ago we were known for our Best Parks issue.

Roshan said many important decisions have been made in recent weeks under the new owner and there appears to have been “a difference of opinion” which has quickly escalated on a variety of issues ranging from staffing and salaries to the magazine’s management.

It is expected that Angels may soon turn more to celebrity-friendly covers and lifestyle coverage in the vein of Angeleno And Los Angeles Confidential, something that would be in the Gialanella wheelhouse.

“Where I wanted to take this magazine was not Angeleno. Los Angeles, as a city, is one of the most powerful and important cities in the world, and the magazine that serves that audience and tells the story of this city should reflect that,” Roshan explained. “I feel frustrated because THERE magazine should be one of America’s greatest magazines, and we were on our way. For us, it was a great success that we were able to achieve what we did with almost no money, with eight employees, no publicist and no real corporate support.

According to a source, the remaining staff are in shock. “Most people there have been with Maer for four years and they are very shaken up and don’t know what’s next,” the source says, another adding that Roshan has known much of the staff for over 15 years. “It’s pretty clear, however, to the staff that this is a financial decision in terms of advertising revenue. They want more events and more celebrities, and they want to make the magazine more commercial.

While still processing the news, Roshan knows he’s not ready to say goodbye to the media. Roshan’s resume includes prominent writing positions for Tina Brown at TalkTo new York under Kurt Andersen, and as founder or publisher (or both) of titles such as FourTwoNine, Radar, Radaronline.com, TheFix.com And NYQ. He wrote for The New York Times, The New Republic, The Advocate, Details, Harper’s Bazaar And THR.

“There are a lot of things I want to do,” he notes of a list that includes books, podcasts, special projects, digital gigs, and surely more publishers. “I don’t worry about myself. I’m more worried about my staff because they’re awesome.