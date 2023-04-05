I’ve been working hard, giving all the auditions I believe in to make my dreams come true





Jasmin Bhasin was set to make her Bollywood debut with a Mahesh Bhatt film. However, things did not go as planned. Still, many are of the opinion that she is busy with the project. The actress, known for her TV shows and films in Punjab and the south, clarifies the situation. I’m new to the industry and this is just the beginning. I only made one movie (in Punjabi called Honeymoon). I would like to explore all genres, she continues about the project concerned, I was to make a film produced by the production house Vikram Bhatt Lone Ranger Productions. It was written by Mahesh sir and was to be directed by Vikram’s associate Sirs. But what didn’t work out was that we were supposed to shoot this movie while I was doing Honeymoon, so it got pushed back a bit. And eventually we got to a point where I didn’t have the dates and the movie was supposed to go to the ground. And, I just felt like it was a sign from the universe that because he kept being pushed so hard for some reason or another, I needed to take a step back. Jasmin Bhasin also had another engagement which she had to complete before starting the Hindi film. So she had to take the next step. Jasmin Bhasin said, I humbly apologized to Mr. Vikram. And he was, of course, very nice. And mutually, we decided that if it didn’t work out, and since it’s already been two years, we should let go. So unfortunately I don’t. But I will always be grateful to Vikram Sir for this great opportunity and his kindness. “I hope I can make my Bollywood debut soon because I have worked very hard, giving all the auditions that I am called for. Now I can say that I have not neglected anything and I have worked very hard on myself so hopefully something will work out soon keep my spirits up and my hopes high (smiles) because it’s a dream, and i believe in making my dreams come true, Jasmin said Bhasin. Must read:Shiv Thakare is mobbed by crazed fans as they push for selfies with Bigg Boss 16 runner-up, unimpressed netizens say Ab Pata Chala Kitni Berozgaar Hain Desh Mein Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

