Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams





NEW YORK (AP) A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to supplying The Wire actor Michael K. Williams with heroin containing fentanyl, causing his death. Irvin Cartagenas’ plea to one charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs has been entered in federal court in Manhattan. The sentence was set by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for August 18, when Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a possible sentence of up to 40 years. The famous actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including Boardwalk Empire, overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. Authorities said he died hours after buying heroin in Cartagena. on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a case that was recorded by a security camera. Cartagena, 39, signed a plea deal with prosecutors saying the heroin and fentanyl mixture he sold to Williams led to his death. His attorney, Sean Maher, declined to comment. US attorney Damian Williams, who is not related to the actor, said in a statement that the sale took place in broad daylight in New York, fueling addiction and causing tragedy. In doing so, he administered the lethal dose that killed Michael K. Williams, Williams said. Prosecutors said Cartagena and its alleged co-conspirators continued to sell heroin containing fentanyl around apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after learning of the actors’ deaths. Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Williams’ death came despite a New York City Police Department investigation that placed a paid informant making controlled heroin purchases on the same block where Williams purchased drugs. The next day, the informant went back to buy more drugs from the same group and recorded a conversation in which some of them were talking about Williams overdosing. One of them denied selling drugs containing fentanyl. Williams stick-up boy character Omar Little on The Wire, a fictionalized look at Baltimore’s foundations that ended in 2008 but remains popular on streaming, was based on a real-life character. He created another classic character as Chalky White in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and also appeared in 12 Years a Slave, Assassins Creed and other films. In interviews, Williams had spoken about her battles with addiction.

