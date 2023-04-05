Hollywood’s love affair with video games reaches a new high





Hollywood is used to making movies and shows based on video games, but this week the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie from Nintendo and Illumination cements the marriage of the two industries. Context: Nintendo is the most influential game company in the world. Despite its wildly popular franchises, the company has resisted full Disney/Marvel or DC Comics to transport its world-famous characters to television or film. Catch up fast: Longtime Nintendo rival Sega proved there’s a formula for success with a pair of “Sonic the Hedgehog” films, the First of all in 2020, who have won $700 million at the worldwide box office. Sony’s PlayStation division also hit hard with 2022’s live-action “Uncharted” and again with HBO this year. to break adaptation of “The Last of Us” (which, as with the Mario movie, was billed as a joint creative effort by the gaming folks with the TV/film folks). Stephens thought bubble: That even Nintendo extends its intellectual property to films proves that the gaming industry is in full swing and that Hollywood is convinced that the bets will pay off. Turning games into movies isn’t the punchline it was now, it’s proving to be a winning formula. Rollback: Nintendo dabbled in the big screen before its “Super Mario Bros.” from 1993. the film is considered the first live-action adaptation of a video game and has been widely panoramic. The attempts that followed were equally forgettable. Think Tomb Raider Hitman and Mortal Kombat, among others. The big picture: Today, the stars are also aligned to make gaming-based content successful with a wide audience. After all, superhero stories cause fatigue.

And because Hollywood isn’t so much a blockbuster business as it is a risk-mitigation business, as Sanjay Sharma, founder and CEO of Marginal MediaWorks, once told Axios, funding story-based projects. and video game characters played by hundreds of millions of dedicated people. around the world seems like a safe bet. What to watch: Super Mario Bros. should deliver $125 million or more in its first five days of release in North America. For context, Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” made $71 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

