From New York to Hollywood

Meet budding producer Cory Shanbom.

When Cory Shanbom was 8 years old, his parents bought him a small video camera which made him fall in love with cinema.

I would do short skits with my friends and neighbors, recalls the 26-year-old Jewish Hollywood producer, actor, writer and comedian from Bloomfield Hills. I loved watching movies and dissecting them.

Shanbom, who is currently working on her most important short film to date, Runawayswas a big fan of Back to the future trilogy and films by Steven Spielberg like HEY to grow.

I loved anything that was well-written and exciting, he recalls.

He was also a theater kid and knew between his love of the stage and his love of film that he wanted to pursue a career in the film industry.

After a short stint as a DJ and emcee at Joe Cornell Entertainment, Shanbom packed his bags and headed to New York in 2014 to study the arts. He attended Pace University’s Pace School of Performing Arts and in 2018 graduated with a BFA in Performance.

Instead of returning home, Shanbom decided to stay in New York. He took all of his bar mitzvah money that he had received many years earlier as a teenager at Temple Israel and invested it in making a short film which he wrote and starred in titled Meditate.

It was a crazy thing to do, he laughs. But people liked it and it got me jobs.

Shanbom found gigs here and there, but soon learned that as an aspiring actor he was going to spend more time waiting than acting. I’m not someone who likes not to be busy, he says.

To occupy his time, he walked dogs, taught film as an after-school program at Brooklyn Middle School, and eventually began working on film sets.

A leap of faith

Being on set was the spark he needed.

From there, Shanbom naturally fell into post-production and eventually into the production process itself. It was exciting to see how movies were made, he recalls. There are so many details, intricacies and moving parts. It’s a very complicated process.

However, after six years in New York, Shanbom realized he had to go to Hollywood if he was to fully pursue his dream.

He took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles in 2020 without a job. Yet from then on, Shanbom vowed to himself to do nothing but what he wanted to do.

Fortunately, Shanbom’s risk paid off. He landed a job in a post-production house located next to his apartment which was just looking for an assistant editor.

It’s such a difficult industry to break into, he explains. But if you really like it, if you’re really passionate about it, you’ll keep going until you find the right people. And when you find the right people, they won’t want to hire someone else, you know?

It was a determined mindset that allowed Shanbom’s career to flourish. Since landing his first gig in Hollywood, he considers himself lucky to have worked on set almost every week.

Honoring a Legacy

Now Shanbom is working hard on Runaways, a project that is dear to him.

The upcoming short is in honor of producer and writer Joel Steiger, who died of lung cancer in 2021 and worked on shows like Perry Mason.

Shanbom teams up with Steiger’s daughter, Emma Steiger, who went to summer camp with Shanbom, to bring to life a screenplay that Joel Steiger wrote, but never got the chance to finish. Its being adapted from the original form into a short film.

Together, Shanbom and Steiger raised over $30,000 on crowdfunding platform Seed&Spark to create the film, which has since received 105% of its funding goal. Runaways is a mystery thriller set in Arizona and follows two sisters who suddenly become fugitives after being framed for their mother’s murder by their stepfather.

Shanbom says filming is expected to begin this month, and he hopes the film will be finished by the end of 2023 for screening at various film festivals.

Outside of work, Shanbom enjoys playing pickleball (especially against his mother) and enjoys getting together with friends to play Dungeons & Dragons. It’s a low-stakes creativity boost, he laughs. You’re just sitting around a table making up stories.

As for those looking to break into the film industry, Shanbom has some simple advice. You can sell yourself if you have confidence, he says. Just keep pushing.