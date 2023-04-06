Writers Guild of America asks members to allow strike amid talks with studios

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Talks resume between the Hollywood Writers Union and the studios, with the threat of an impending strike that could hurt Southern California’s economy.

The leaders of the Writers Guild of America are asking members to vote next week to authorize a strike after the current contract expires on May 1.

The last WGA strike lasted 100 days in 2007-2008 and cost the SoCal economy an estimated $2-3 billion as film and television production shut down.

Writers are demanding improvements in working conditions and pay increases, especially for residuals and streaming content.

A vote to authorize a strike would not automatically trigger a walkout, but would give WGA management the power to call one if negotiations break down.

“Studios need to respond to the crisis that screenwriters are facing,” said the guild wrote on Twitter. “WGA members must demonstrate their will to fight for the contract writers they need and deserve by supporting a vote to authorize a strike.”

“Over the past decade, corporations have adopted business practices that have reduced our pay and undermined our working conditions. We call for the restoration of writers’ pay & terms to reflect our value to this industry. The survival of our profession is at stake.”

The studios are represented by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, who has not commented.