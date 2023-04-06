Actor Andrs Garcia, 81, heart of Mexican soap operas, died





Andrs García, one of the great stars of 20th century Mexican soap operas, He died in the afternoon on Tuesday April 4, after a long fight against cirrhosis. The actor, born in the Dominican Republic in 1941, received Mexican nationality after his parents emigrated to Mexico. His life was marked by several controversies, his multiple marriages and the fact of overcoming prostate cancer. The actor called himself god-spoiled after several events in which he came close to death but was saved. In addition to his long tour of Mexican television and cinema, in Colombia he was the protagonist of the telenovela Cursed Legacynext to Celmira Luzardo and Amparo Grisales. A 1990 production broadcast on Channel 1. García’s health had deteriorated considerably this year and via social networks he had alerted a week ago to his precarious state of health. Different personalities from the entertainment world in Mexico, such as Luca Méndez and Anah, have expressed their regrets over the death of the actor. I can’t find the words… I thank God for giving me your love. I know you are in a better place now. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrs, the group member RBD wrote. Luca Méndez, for his part, expressed that his prayers are with him and his family, a great actor, a great friend, he anticipated us, but our love today and will always be with you. a successful career The actor began his career in 1967 with the film Chanocfollowed by dozens of films, including pedro navaja (1984), one of his most famous films based on a song by Panamanian musician Rubn Blades and in which he plays a gangster, according to AFP. With dark green eyes and an athletic physique, he was a leading man in soap operas on the Televisa network as you or nobodywith Luca Méndez (1985), and already as the main actor The privilege of loving (1998), with Helena Rojo and Adela Noriega, among others. In Argentina, I took part in my name is courage (1987), in the United States in The tycoon (1989), in Colombia in cursed inheritance (1990) and in Venezuela in the forbidden woman (1991), among other productions, for which he was a well-known actor throughout the continent. He had a close friendship with the family of popular singer Luis Miguel, although over the years his relationship with El Sol cooled. heron I suffered from several health problemsincluding liver cirrhosis and leukemia. Over the past few months, the actor shares details of his life on a YouTube channel and on social media, where he showed scenes of his life at the popular Acapulco spa. In his YouTube programs, García also answered questions from his subscribers, such as his relationship with the late singer José José. However, in recent months he showed images of himself being treated by doctors. He had three children, two boys and a girl. One of them is also an actor Andrés García.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elcolombiano.com/entretenimiento/muere-andres-garcia-actor-mexicano-de-telenovelas-NB21023583 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related