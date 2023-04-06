Bombo brings Mexican flavors to West Hollywood EP and LP





Agave cocktails paired with coastal Mexican cuisine will fill the room and bombs, a West Hollywood restaurant slated to open April 5 on the second floor in the EP & LP space. While the LP roof will remain the same and the overall venue will still be known as EP & LP, Bombo takes over the space from what was once called EP, which quietly closed in late 2022. It is a subtle revamp that comes with an all-new menu for one of the region’s most well-known dining and hangout spots. In 2021, the Botanical Hospitality Group launched a Mexican rooftop pop-up called Las Palmas. Following its success, co-owners Grant Smillie and David Combes have brought back a similar experience with this new Bombo, deviating from the original Southeast Asian direction that opened up in space nearly eight years old. The restaurant, named after a kind of drum, fits into the musical theme; along with EP & LP, Botanical Hospitality Group also owns Grandmaster Recorders. Led by Angeleno native chef Samantha Quintero (The Aviary, Belly Q, Salero, Night + Market Sahm), the Bombos menu draws inspiration from multiple regions of Mexico, reminiscent of flavors from Quinteros’ childhood. Diners will have the option of ordering small plates, tacos and tostadas, as well as large plates, all based on local produce to make the menu shine. While the large plates are meat and seafood-based, vegetarians and vegans will find options among tacos, tostadas, and small plates, including chile poblano croquettes with Oaxaca queso or tacos de hongos with a side of smoked guacamole. Diners can also order one of the large plates, such as the mojara, a grilled whole sea bass with a coconut-lime sauce, and share it all with the family. Drinks include agave-based spirits, a mezcal-rita, a jalapeno cucumber margarita, and a cocktail called Mi Amore with strawberry-infused mezcal, Alma Tepec, Campari, vermouth, all topped with negroni mousse to base of gin, rose water, coconut milk and orange juice. Dessert options include flan de romero with rosemary crumb and grapefruit jelly, churros and three flavors of Mexican hot chocolate ice cream, fresas con crema (or strawberries and cream) and the horchata. Branded and designed by West Hollywood-based creative agency Frame, Bombo is reminiscent of many classic American Mexican restaurants, where bright posters appear on stucco walls, yet have a distinctly WeHo feel. Bold pops of color mingle with on-trend minimalism, and plaid patterns tie the menu design together inside and out. Concrete pendant lights, handcrafted in Mexico, mirror the textured white walls, and bright artwork by local Los Angeles and Mexican artists stand out in an otherwise neutral space. Bomb is located at 603 N. La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069. It will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. throughout April and will expand to seven days a week from of May.

