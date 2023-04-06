



‘The Great American Baking Show’ Trailer: Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith Put America’s Bakers to the Test

The American version of Britain’s Greatest Baking Fair is finally here! In front of Great American pastry fairon the Roku Channel, the franchise released the first trailer for the upcoming spin-off hosted by Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry and judged by longtime stars chef Paul Hollywood and restaurateur Prue Leith. In the extended look at the new season, America’s contestants are put to the test as Hollywood and Leith seek to crown America’s best home baker. “Rather, I’m hoping these bakers bring something new to the tent,” Leith says, as Hollywood teases it’s the “best bunch” of Americans it’s judged so far. Of course, not everything goes smoothly under the iconic tent, with one contestant revealing he’s never had a burger before while another threatens to kick the judges’ teeth in with something Leith likens to “concrete “. The co-hosts, meanwhile, seem to capture the charm and presence of those who have already presented the UK version as they prepare a new group of contestants to get ready, ready… to bake! “We couldn’t ask for a more perfect duo than Ellie and Zach to co-host the Great American pastry fair. Our adaptation of the iconic series will continue to deliver the enduring warmth and humor that fans of the Baking Show universe love, with a twist that we know Ellie and Zach will bring,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals. alternatives at Roku, the new series has been announced for the first time. He added, “The passion fans have for this franchise is unparalleled, and they were so honored to kick off production with Love Productions USA to bring the Great American pastry fair exclusively to the Roku channel.” The debut of the six-part series, meanwhile, follows a star version which was created in December. At the time, D’Arcy Carden, Joel Kim Booster, Chloe Fineman, Nat Faxon, Liza Koshy and Marshawn Lynch all competed for the coveted “Star Baker” honor on the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Party. The Great American Pastry Show will debut May 5 on The Roku Channel. ‘The Great American Baking Show’ Comes to Roku with Co-Host Ellie Kemper ‘The Great American Baking Show’ sets Celebrity Holiday Edition on Roku Blake Lively’s Cake Wins ‘Hollywood Handshake’ From ‘GBBO’ Judge

