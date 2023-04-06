The Mexican telenovela actor had liver cirrhosis





Mexican actor Andrs Garca died on Tuesday at the age of 81 from liver cirrhosis diagnosed a year ago. Mexican singer and actress Anah confirmed the news on Twitter by writing a heartfelt message saying goodbye to the actor, who had a great friendship with her and a father-daughter type affection. “I can not find the words,” Anah wrote in Spanish. “I thank God for giving me the gift of your goodness. I know you are in a better place now. I will love you and remember you all my life with all my heart, my beloved Andrew.” In recent days, Garca’s health had weakened, for which his wife Margarita Portillo asked for prayers for him. The actor had been eating very little for the past few weeks and could no longer walk as the illness had weakened him and left him bedridden. “I stayed by his side taking care of him and loving him until his last breath“, Portillo wrote in Spanish on Instagram on Tuesday. “He left in peace and in a way that I thank God. Garca was born on May 24, 1941 in the Dominican Republic before his family emigrated to Mexico and settled in Acapulco. While working on a boat in Acapulco, the actor was discovered by film producers, who invited him to participate in the film “Chanoc” when he was 25 years old. His bravery impacted show business in the 1960s. Xavier Lepez:Mexican children’s TV icon, known as ‘Chabelo’, dies at 88 Pole Pole:Mexican comedian dies at 78: “Everything he wanted, he was able to accomplish” Garca had three children, Leonardo Garca and Andrs Garca (with his then-wife Sandra Vale), as well as Andrea Garca, whom he had with actress Mara Fernanda Ampudia. He was also married to actress Sonia Infante throughout the 1980s, then divorced after just over a decade of marriage. Mexican actress Luca Mndez paid tribute to the late actor in a tweet on Tuesday. “Rest in peace #andrsgarca,Mndez wrote in Spanish. “Our prayers are with you and your family. A great actor, a great friend has passed away, but our love will be with you today and always.” In the cinema, the actor stood out in more than 50 films, including “Pedro Navajas”, “La última Noche”, “Toa Machetes”, “Tintorera”, “Hermelinda Linda”, “El día de los Asesinos” , “Carlos el Terrorista and Nora la Rebelde, among many others. On television, García has worked on telenovelas such as “El Privilegio de Amar”, “Mujeres Engaadas”, “Con Toda el Alma”, and “El Cuerpo del Deseo”. Garca has been embroiled in several controversies in his life, including challenging his longtime friend Roberto Palazuelos to a gun duel after he claimed the actor had allegedly threatened one of Garcia’s children. Palazuelos rejected the duel out of respect for Garca. On his YouTube channel, Garca allegedly threatened journalist Anabel Hernndez for claiming he was friends with drug traffickers in her book “Emma y las Otras Seoras del Narco” (Emma and other narco women). The author filed a complaint with the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Crimes Against Freedom of Expression at the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic. Ryuichi Sakamoto:Grammy- and Oscar-winning Japanese composer dies at 71 “Tragic loss”:Boy band LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis dies, former bandmate confirms Contributor: Edward Segarra, USA TODAY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2023/04/05/andres-garcia-mexican-telenovela-actor-dead-at-81/11610264002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related