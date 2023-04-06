Entertainment
Film industry veterans get a chance to share their work at Hollywood Post 43 event
Film industry veterans had the opportunity to share their work for the second year in a row at the Hollywood Post 43 in Los Angeles. On March 31, five teams of veterans screened their short films, each following a comic theme, which were then judged and awarded.
But for Past Post 43 Commander and Event Chairman Jeric Wilhelmsen, the The Veterans Film Competition (VMFC) was more than just a film festival.
Were a Hollywood post here. Most of our members are really involved in the entertainment industry, Wilhelmsen said. They either work in film, television, internet or some kind of entertainment. We have a very strong connection with Hollywood.
What we found is that one thing young veterans are looking for is employment, so we wanted to provide opportunities for them to get employment. We thought it was a perfect type of competition that would actually reunite our community after the COVID of the past three years. We’ve helped bring our veterans together again so they can build those teams, and I hope they grow into the future with those teams and find people they love to work with and demonstrate their abilities and can find work in the future.
This year, Post 43 partnered with Veteran Entertainment Television (Vet Tv), who provided the judges for the event and awarded a $500 prize to the best film overall. Other awards were presented in the categories of Best Direction, Best Acting, Best Writing, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Honorable Mention. The Militza Milo Spirit of 43 award was also given to the person who best understood the contest’s mission.
The Veteran Made Film Contest is a Hollywood Post 43 program where we bring together teams of veterans and the Legion family to work together to create films that they can use as portfolio items to find a job, Wilhelmsen said. The hard work everyone put into this event is amazing. These five teams are led by leaders, and these leaders have taken this idea from start to finish. It’s really inspiring, the hard work they put into this.
Best overall film went to War Story Wednesdays, which tells the story of a young woman who wants to join the military and visits Post 43 with her grandfather to hear the stories of post veterans.
It’s an incredible feeling to win this award, said Dave Flores, the director and member of Post 43. It’s something I’ve worked really, really hard for, and it’s something I’m going to be really proud. It’s great to be appreciated as a veteran, not just as a filmmaker.
The amount of help I got on this movie was really something to appreciate. I had almost 30 people in the cast and crew coming in to take their time off a weekend on their own and just say, Hey, we served, and so did this guy, and he’s got a really good story, so hang on to go out with him for the weekend and shoot. I couldn’t have done it without them.
Flores said filming at the historic Post 43 was a special experience. This building is amazing. It’s beautiful, he said. I know there have been many other movies filmed here, from Star Trek to The Shining. To say that War Story Wednesdays was filmed here, I’m proud to say.
Post 43 member Ricky Ryba, who starred in and produced the movie Mystery at the Bar, relished the chance VMFC gave him and other veterans.
The American Legion is so respected and it’s such a wonderful place for all veterans to come and support one another, Ryba said. It’s a new kind of opportunity, which is really fun because they allowed us to really explore space and get creative. We have never had this opportunity before. And we really had a great time supporting each other.
That kind of support is something Ryba found at his Legion post. Over time, the meaning of (being a Post 43 member) has evolved for me, he said. At first it just helped me get out of the army. Now that I’m out, they’re solid friends I can count on. The friendships I have developed over the years have been very important to me. I realized the true value of what this organization can and does do for me and other members.
The other award-winning festivals were:
Honorable Mention, Force Revenge Most Relevant Comedy Chair
Best Editing Simone Silva, Code Specter
Best Cinematography William Greenberg, War Story Wednesdays
Best Writing Simone Silva, Code Specter
Best Actor Mahogany Zachary, Mystery at the Bar
Best Director James Arterberry, Cinemeta
Militza Milo Spirit of 43 Michael Melechin, Excellence as Key Grip
|
Sources
2/ https://www.legion.org/news/258533/veterans-film-industry-get-chance-share-their-work-during-hollywood-post-43-event
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Must read! Is Bollywood leaning on the Southern film industry?
- Top Iranian, Saudi envoys meet in China on deal that could change Middle EastExBulletin
- New treatment shows promise for rare cancer in children
- UK emergency alert test time set
- Salman Khan addresses Bollywood delivering a series of flops, blames ‘too cool’ directors: ‘Kharab fimein banaoge toh…’
- Table tennis legend Liu Guoliang re-elected as CTTA president Xinhua
- UKHSA warns of detections of tick-borne encephalitis virus TBEV in several parts of the UK
- Not loyal to Pakistan: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto over ‘martial law’ remark
- ‘They have become so desperate,’ says PM Modi
- We’ll make them run for their money: Salman on Bollywood’s next generation actors
- High hopes in China as European leaders prepare for Xi talks
- Bollywood actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE for Rs 1 crore [Video]