Film industry veterans get a chance to share their work at Hollywood Post 43 event

Film industry veterans had the opportunity to share their work for the second year in a row at the Hollywood Post 43 in Los Angeles. On March 31, five teams of veterans screened their short films, each following a comic theme, which were then judged and awarded.

But for Past Post 43 Commander and Event Chairman Jeric Wilhelmsen, the The Veterans Film Competition (VMFC) was more than just a film festival.

Were a Hollywood post here. Most of our members are really involved in the entertainment industry, Wilhelmsen said. They either work in film, television, internet or some kind of entertainment. We have a very strong connection with Hollywood.

What we found is that one thing young veterans are looking for is employment, so we wanted to provide opportunities for them to get employment. We thought it was a perfect type of competition that would actually reunite our community after the COVID of the past three years. We’ve helped bring our veterans together again so they can build those teams, and I hope they grow into the future with those teams and find people they love to work with and demonstrate their abilities and can find work in the future.

This year, Post 43 partnered with Veteran Entertainment Television (Vet Tv), who provided the judges for the event and awarded a $500 prize to the best film overall. Other awards were presented in the categories of Best Direction, Best Acting, Best Writing, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Honorable Mention. The Militza Milo Spirit of 43 award was also given to the person who best understood the contest’s mission.

The Veteran Made Film Contest is a Hollywood Post 43 program where we bring together teams of veterans and the Legion family to work together to create films that they can use as portfolio items to find a job, Wilhelmsen said. The hard work everyone put into this event is amazing. These five teams are led by leaders, and these leaders have taken this idea from start to finish. It’s really inspiring, the hard work they put into this.

Best overall film went to War Story Wednesdays, which tells the story of a young woman who wants to join the military and visits Post 43 with her grandfather to hear the stories of post veterans.

It’s an incredible feeling to win this award, said Dave Flores, the director and member of Post 43. It’s something I’ve worked really, really hard for, and it’s something I’m going to be really proud. It’s great to be appreciated as a veteran, not just as a filmmaker.

The amount of help I got on this movie was really something to appreciate. I had almost 30 people in the cast and crew coming in to take their time off a weekend on their own and just say, Hey, we served, and so did this guy, and he’s got a really good story, so hang on to go out with him for the weekend and shoot. I couldn’t have done it without them.

Flores said filming at the historic Post 43 was a special experience. This building is amazing. It’s beautiful, he said. I know there have been many other movies filmed here, from Star Trek to The Shining. To say that War Story Wednesdays was filmed here, I’m proud to say.

Post 43 member Ricky Ryba, who starred in and produced the movie Mystery at the Bar, relished the chance VMFC gave him and other veterans.

The American Legion is so respected and it’s such a wonderful place for all veterans to come and support one another, Ryba said. It’s a new kind of opportunity, which is really fun because they allowed us to really explore space and get creative. We have never had this opportunity before. And we really had a great time supporting each other.

That kind of support is something Ryba found at his Legion post. Over time, the meaning of (being a Post 43 member) has evolved for me, he said. At first it just helped me get out of the army. Now that I’m out, they’re solid friends I can count on. The friendships I have developed over the years have been very important to me. I realized the true value of what this organization can and does do for me and other members.

The other award-winning festivals were:

Honorable Mention, Force Revenge Most Relevant Comedy Chair

Best Editing Simone Silva, Code Specter

Best Cinematography William Greenberg, War Story Wednesdays

Best Writing Simone Silva, Code Specter

Best Actor Mahogany Zachary, Mystery at the Bar

Best Director James Arterberry, Cinemeta

Militza Milo Spirit of 43 Michael Melechin, Excellence as Key Grip