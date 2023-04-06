Actor Charles Awurum challenges Peter Obi and threatens to take him to court





On Tuesday, Nollywood comedian Charles Awurum took a funny swipe at the Labor Party's presidential flag bearer Pierre Obi on what he inferred was its modest but significant impact in the just-concluded general election. The 58-year-old actor, in an Instagram video, knowingly applauded Mr Obi's resilience and how his 'Obidient' movement changed the narrative of Nigeria's elections. The call follows Mr. Obis' denial of a treason allegation made against him by the federal government, days after an audio leak where he described the 2023 presidential election as a religious war. Speaking in pidgin English, the actor, who displayed some sarcasm in his remark, said: It's time to laugh, and it's time to get real serious and tell it like it is. It's no laughing matter. I want to ask questions, and he has to answer me, or we go to court. Peter Obi, who are you? See what you did in our elections. We've been running elections for years, and they've been rigged without incident. They're going to fake it, well protest, but it didn't work. We have done this for years. Who are you, Peter Obi? You came suddenly; the election was conducted and, as usual, rigged. Since then, no one has had peace. Everywhere trembles. No one is unscathed this time. Peter Obi, who are you? The normal election is done and rigged as usual, and the riggers become governor and senator. Is that why no one can rest since you arrived? ALSO READ: Peter Obi speaks out on treason allegation Speaking further, the actor, who was candid about voter apathy in Nigeria, also humorously questioned how Mr Obi was able to challenge the outcome of the presidential election process, thereby holding the judiciary to account. It's not a joke at all. I want to ask a question, and the person concerned must answer, or we go to court. The vice-chancellors too The 58-year-old comic actor, in another video, took aim at vice-chancellors, whom he claimed politicians were using as pawns. He claimed it was time to help the shameless Nigerian Vice Chancellors who are ashamed of their actions because despite their upbringing they have allowed greedy politicians to use them as pawns. He said he could not understand the greed of those university professors who were taking bribes at the expense of Nigerians. Although the actor has never publicly endorsed Mr. Obi or the other presidential candidates, his supporters believe he is Obiient because he took subliminal jabs at the PDP and presidential candidates. 'APC in the past. Awurum shot to fame after being featured in the movie Apama alongside the late Sam Loco Efe. His movie credits include; Apama, Game Fools Play, The King & the Crown, Johnbull & Rosekate, and his latest, Skelewu in America.

