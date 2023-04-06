



Jonah Hill, building a blossoming career as a filmmaker, and Keanu Reeves, rising high thanks to the ultra-popular John Wick: Chapter 4team up for a dark Hollywood story. Apple Original Films resumed Resulta dark comedy that Hill will direct and co-wrote with Ezra Woods. Reeves is in negotiations to star the feature film, which will also star Hill. Result will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must delve into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after being extorted with a mysterious music video from his past. Hill, clearly not underperforming, will also produce Result with Matt Dines, his partner at their Strong Baby banner, with the company’s Ali Goodwin. The project will be an Apple Studios production. Business finds a home for Result, which hit the city like a hot pack in November. The project was picked up in a competitive situation, but the length of time it takes to complete a deal shows just how tight the current market is for high-priced packages, even those with top-tier talent. Filmmakers, stars and their agencies are discovering that buyers are more discerning and demanding when it comes to buying. It helps that Reeves is now enjoying a career zenith. Wick 4 opened to a franchise of $73.5 million at the domestic box office and is also one of Reeves’ best career openings. The movie now has over $247 million in total after just 12 days of release. Result keeps Apple in the Hill business as it continues to pile on its film portfolio with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Hill and Apple Original Films are developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, which will be directed by Scorsese, with Hill starring and producing with Dines and Goodwin under Strong Baby. Strong Baby recently produced the Netflix comedy you people with Hill, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy and Lauren London. Hill, best known for his comedies and his Oscar-nominated performance in Scorsese’s The wolf of Wall Street, made his directorial debut with the well-received 2018 coming-of-age drama Mid 90s. He followed that up with stutzcritically acclaimed 2022 documentary that tackled mental health issues. Apple, which last year became the first streamer to win best picture with its drama CODA, has two major entries set to debut this year. In October he will release Scorsese’s The Moonflower Slayers, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, plus newcomer Lily Gladstone. In November it will be released Napoleon, the historical epic of Ridley Scott with Joaquin Phoenix. Both are getting theatrical releases before hitting the Apple platform. Apple’s next big movie is the high-concept romantic action-adventure movie Ghostwith Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, which will be released on April 21. Hill and Strong Baby are replaced by WME, LBI and Yorn Levine. Reeves is replaced by WME, Sugar23 and Ziffren.

