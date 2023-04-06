BOLLYWOOD MASQUERADE PARTY @230 Fifth Rooftop Tickets, Fri, 21 Apr 2023 at 10:00 PM





Dance in your disguise! It’s time to get creative with your masks and costumes. You can bring your own masks or buy one on site. DJ Browny will be shooting Bollywood, Tollywood, Punjabi, Retro, Top 40 all night long! Non-stop dancing because it’s always a party with DJ Browny! follow us on instagram And Facebook! Offers: Dance floors with guest DJs playing Bollywood hits and more

Good food, top quality drinks and delicious craft cocktails

Access to New York’s most famous rooftop and penthouse – 230 Fifth

Prime Manhattan location

Incredible view of the city and the Empire State Building

Hundreds of guests to meet

Amazing lighting, sound and decor Guidelines and Policies: Age requirement: Must be 21 or older.

Must be 21 or older. ID to enter: Bring a valid ID that matches the buyer’s name.

Bring a valid ID that matches the buyer’s name. Time: 10 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

10 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. Vaccination: Does NOT have to enter.

Does NOT have to enter. No refunds, all sales final: Unforeseen circumstances beyond our control will not be grounds for refunds, including but not limited to local or national weather conditions, acts of God, queues, extended queues, family emergencies, medical emergencies including COVID-19 results, employment issues including layoffs, traffic, parking, public or private transportation issues, etc. If you purchased for a date, place, event, etc. incorrect, we are not obligated to provide a refund, credit, exchange or transfer. We reserve the right to refuse entry to any ticket holder, without refund, for any reason, including but not limited to: disorderly behavior, non-compliance with venue rules, improper dress , drunkenness, venue capacity, breach of security and other restrictions. You are aware that Talent can be changed without notice, which does not justify a refund. You are aware that the promised amenities are not guaranteed and are not grounds for reimbursement. Dissatisfaction with any aspect of the event is not grounds for refund, including but not limited to: music, DJs, decorations or lack thereof, gifts or lack thereof , beverages or lack thereof, liquor selection, bar staff, food availability and selection, other guests/attendees, venue staff, event staff, security, performance, ambience, amenities, venue, process registration, seating or lack of seating, queues, emergency event closures, delayed start of events, early end of events, etc.

Unforeseen circumstances beyond our control will not be grounds for refunds, including but not limited to local or national weather conditions, acts of God, queues, extended queues, family emergencies, medical emergencies including COVID-19 results, employment issues including layoffs, traffic, parking, public or private transportation issues, etc. If you purchased for a date, place, event, etc. incorrect, we are not obligated to provide a refund, credit, exchange or transfer. We reserve the right to refuse entry to any ticket holder, without refund, for any reason, including but not limited to: disorderly behavior, non-compliance with venue rules, improper dress , drunkenness, venue capacity, breach of security and other restrictions. You are aware that Talent can be changed without notice, which does not justify a refund. You are aware that the promised amenities are not guaranteed and are not grounds for reimbursement. Dissatisfaction with any aspect of the event is not grounds for refund, including but not limited to: music, DJs, decorations or lack thereof, gifts or lack thereof , beverages or lack thereof, liquor selection, bar staff, food availability and selection, other guests/attendees, venue staff, event staff, security, performance, ambience, amenities, venue, process registration, seating or lack of seating, queues, emergency event closures, delayed start of events, early end of events, etc. Support: If you have a problem at the event, a complaint must be filed within 5 calendar days of the event date; failure to contact within the 5 day period will constitute a complete waiver of your right to seek compensation, whether monetary or otherwise. You can reach us at events@230-fifth.com

If you have a problem at the event, a complaint must be filed within 5 calendar days of the event date; failure to contact within the 5 day period will constitute a complete waiver of your right to seek compensation, whether monetary or otherwise. You can reach us at events@230-fifth.com Event booking: By purchasing a ticket, you are entitled to entry to the event for which you are purchasing it; with the corresponding date, start time and end time. If you do not show up to the event, you understand that you lose your ticket(s) and therefore your ticketing fees (the full amount you paid) will not be refunded. You are fully responsible for your purchase, whether or not you can attend the event.

By purchasing a ticket, you are entitled to entry to the event for which you are purchasing it; with the corresponding date, start time and end time. If you do not show up to the event, you understand that you lose your ticket(s) and therefore your ticketing fees (the full amount you paid) will not be refunded. You are fully responsible for your purchase, whether or not you can attend the event. Event cancellations: If the event is cancelled, you will be refunded the face value of your ticket.

If the event is cancelled, you will be refunded the face value of your ticket. Disclaimer: By purchasing the tickets through Eventbrite, you hereby release and forever release us from any and all liability or claims for damages that may arise from your attendance at and participation in the event, including claims for personal injury. bodily injury or damage to personal property, or any other negligence claims on our part. It is hereby understood that the purchase of tickets by you and your participation in the events shall not be construed as our assumption of responsibility, obligation or control of the events.

By purchasing the tickets through Eventbrite, you hereby release and forever release us from any and all liability or claims for damages that may arise from your attendance at and participation in the event, including claims for personal injury. bodily injury or damage to personal property, or any other negligence claims on our part. It is hereby understood that the purchase of tickets by you and your participation in the events shall not be construed as our assumption of responsibility, obligation or control of the events. Allowance: By purchasing tickets to this event, you agree to indemnify and hold us harmless from all claims, damages, losses and expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees arising out of or due to breach of this indemnification clause. You hereby release, release and discharge us forever from all manner of actions, causes of actions, suits, debts, judgments, executions, claims, demands whatsoever, known or unknown, at law or in equity, which you have had, now have, may have or claim against us. By placing an order, you confirm that you have received this policy and agree to abide by the clauses it contains. This policy is a binding contract between you and the venue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-masquerade-party-230-fifth-rooftop-tickets-607878630347%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related