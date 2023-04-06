Gowanda’s Hollywood Theater to Host Popular Musical | Cattaraugus County





GOWANDA A group of talented local artists will revisit one of their favorite spots the third weekend in April as part of a fundraiser for Gowanda’s Hollywood Theater and the Tri-County Arts Council. The Great American Trailer Park Musical will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 at the Hollywood Theater, 39 W Main St., Gowanda. Attendees will be able to mingle with the cast at 7 p.m. and redneck attire is strongly encouraged for audience members. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at the Tri County Arts Council at 110 West State St., Olean; or out the door or from any cast member. Directed by Jake Riggs, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” is set at Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in the less-than-picturesque town of Starke, Florida, and features a Greek chorus of three of Betty Park’s residents (played by Joy Wilber ), Linoleum (Angela Emley) and Pickles (Bridgette Oschman).When Pippi (Katie Schlosser), a young woman on the run from her latest love mistake, finds herself in the middle of Armadillo Acres, she thinks it’s a place where people have so many problems of their own, they won’t notice mine much. Pippi soon encounters an agoraphobic housewife named Jeannie (Marcia Wymer) and her husband, Norbert (Shane Oschman), while trying to get over her troubled ex, Duke (Joe Fitz). Special roles played by Alan Bernstein, Tristan DeFiore, David Merwine, Connie Tracy Shanks and Rodney Stebbins. The show is produced by Paula Bernstein, with assistance from technical director Kelly Vaccaro; Kim Voegelin, musical director; and musicians Courtney Sprout on keyboards and Jhonas Price on drums. The Great American Trailer Park Musical, with music and lyrics by David Nehls and a book by Betsy Kelso, is a wacky, salty send-off of all things tacky about late 20th-century pop culture, from shows to divisive and faith-based reality shows to commercials for everything from toilet bowl cleaners to TiVo. This show is definitely not for ages 16 and up is strongly suggested. For more information, visit www.tricountyartscouncil.org/shop/ticket/the-great-american-trailer-park-musical-ticket/.

