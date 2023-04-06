A one-man show examines modern fandom and the price of fame





A young actor who loses his job at Disneyland finds a new job at, of all places, a mall in the basement of a mansion beloved by Malibu megastars. He doesn’t consider himself a particularly big fan when hired, but once he meets Barbra Streisand in person, he quickly sees himself as a significant force in his life. In Buyer & Cellar, Alex More is an unreliable narrator, as the actor portraying him says, so there’s plenty of room for reality and fantasy to fight for comic advantage. The saturation of star culture, the inflated value placed on things, and the trappings of fandom all provide space for reflection and laughter. Live Arts will present playwright Jonathan Tolins’ one-man show at its Founders Theater from Friday through April 29. A preview is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with an opening night at 8 p.m. Friday. People also read… Those who can suspend disbelief enough to imagine a celebrity home being massive enough to conceal a mall will likely have a great time, according to its star and manager. Popular cultures’ fascination with celebrities offers viewers a comfortable entry point into history. Familiarity does not always breed contempt; in Buyer & Cellar, he invites a sense of entitlement that is far too big for his basement. Sometimes it’s as if Streisand has no expectation of privacy in his own home. When stars seem constantly available on screens and online, we feel like we own a bit of their lives, director Jude Hansen told Daily Progress. We feel entitled to know more about their private lives because they are in the public spotlight. Jack Clifford plays Alex and a collection of other characters that help establish the whimsical premise. Clifford, who is pursuing his Masters of Fine Arts in drama through the University of Virginia’s professional acting program, said he doesn’t normally seek out one-man shows, but he’s quickly engaged with Buyer & Cellar once he read the script. I read the piece at the airport while waiting for a flight to California, Clifford said. The writing style really appealed to me. Until a friend at Live Arts suggested he send in an audition tape, I had never heard of it before, Clifford said. He submitted a tape, was invited to callbacks, and was offered the part in no time. The piece doesn’t require a Streisand impersonation, which gives Clifford the freedom to choose a trait or two to convey the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner. Fans will recognize Streisand, but they won’t be weighed down by a cartoon, he said.











Clifford said it relates to many aspects of the main character’s personality, Alex, making it easy to move in and out of the character. He’s kind of an unreliable narrator, which I find intriguing, he said. Every night is a new show. I can just be. I try for authenticity at all times. Finding that balance means recognizing that Alex allows the fandom to get the better of him, even though he thinks he’s above it all. The more time he spends with this woman, the more he’s in love with her, Clifford said. He thinks he’s become a friend, which isn’t really true. Hansen said the character was safe in Cliffords’ hands. Clifford has an ideal skill set to invite audience members into Alex’s world and provide laughter without ridicule. He’s a very sassy character, Hansen said. Finding an actor who has the ability for language and who could switch between characters is key. There’s a plethora of one-liners, and throughout the show there may be Easter eggs and references that will delight devoted Streisand fans. Buyer & Cellar lasts about an hour and 40 minutes, so it’s important to have an engaging guide to the wacky world of shows. It takes a long time for one person to speak and maintain an audience, and Jack has all of that, Hansen said. Tolins found inspiration for Buyer & Cellar in My Passion for Design, a coffee table book Streisand wrote about his current surroundings. Hansen said part of the appeal of the book is how Streisand allows her perfection in maintaining space to explore the objects and memories that matter to her. This book explores his relentless precision in trying to find the right pieces to fit together, Hansen said. A memoir Streisand is expected to release in November could offer deeper insight into what’s dear to him, he said, which may be different from what fans assume they know about her. The shows creative team also includes Elizabeth Rose as production manager and choreographer, Russell Petro as set designer, Kyndal Harrison as lighting designer, Sarah Harden as sound designer, Mimi Halpern as designer of costumes and properties and Javier Perez as projection designer. Tickets are $27; students and seniors pay $22. Get them online at livearts.org/tix or call the box office at (434) 977-4177, ext. 123. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

