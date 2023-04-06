Disney100 Pressed Pennies Now Available at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Port Orleans Resort





Disney100 Squeezed Pennies are now available at EPCOT, as well as Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside. Disney100 cents pressed at EPCOT With Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary just wrapping up its 18-month celebration, we’re starting to see Disney100 merchandise take its place. All around the parks, Disney100 pressed pennies have slowly replaced 50th anniversary ones. At EPCOT, at The Seas with Nemo & Friends gift shop, we spotted the new Disney100 under-presses. Pennies features Remy from “Ratatouille”, Figment from “Journey into Imagination with Figment”, Nemo and Dory from “Finding Nemo”, and Ariel and Flounder from “The Little Mermaid”. At World Traveler, which is the merchandise store at the international gateway, we spotted another machine with Disney100 pressed pennies. Lumiere and Cogsworth from “Beauty and the Beast” are featured on this pressed penny. Lumiere and Cogsworth are the only Disney100 pressed pennies on this machine, but you can also collect a Mulan or Mickey penny on a postcard from China with the old EPCOT logo. At the port of entry, we spotted another penny machine with a Disney100 penny. Grogu, or Baby Yoda, from “The Mandalorian” is featured on his own Disney100 penny. Next door at World Traveler, the pressed slot machine has a Disney100 design featuring Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket and Baby Groot. We traveled to Norway at the World Showcase and stopped at The Fjording, a merchandise store with Norwegian imports. The Disney100 pressed penny design in this machine features Anna, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen”. Disney’s Hollywood Studios From the park to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’ll find this pressed slot machine in Oscar’s Super Service near the main entrance. The Disney100 penny features a dapper-looking Kermit the Frog. Disney100 Cents Squeezed at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside Finally, at Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside, a slot machine can be found at Jackson Square Gifts & Desires. The new design of this machine features Princess Tiana in her human form and Prince Naveen in his frog form. See our complete list of Disney100 Squeeze Pennies locations at Walt Disney World Resort. For the latest Disney Parks news and information, follow WDW News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram.

