Superintendent Devon Horton leaves District 65





Daily archive photo by Ilana Arougheti The Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center. Superintendent Devon Horton of School District 65 in Evanston/Skokie is set to leave after becoming the only finalist for a superintendent position in Georgia.

Superintendent Devon Horton is set to leave Evanston/Skokie School District 65 after being named the only finalist in the Georgia DeKalb County School District’s superintendent search, a District 65 news release announced Tuesday. The DeKalb County School Board is expected to vote on Horton’s nomination for the Atlanta-area position later this month. Horton joined District 65 at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. Although the school board initially approved a contract for him to be superintendent until the end of the 2022-23 school year, it later extended his contract until June 2026. During his three years as superintendent, Horton worked to strengthen academic support, launch academic skill centers for tutoring, diversify the pool of educators, and alleviate teacher shortages through teacher residency. CREATE65. He also led District 65 when the school board voted to approve the historic construction of a neighborhood school in Evanston’s predominantly black 5th Ward, which has been without a neighborhood school for more than 50 years. “Although I started my chapter here during one of the most difficult times in public education, I am deeply proud of all that we have accomplished,said Horton in the press release. “It’s bittersweet for me to share that my next professional step will take me somewhere else.” The district press release says more information regarding a search process and leadership transition will follow this month. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @avivabechky Related stories: — District 65 Superintendent Devon Horton Named Superintendent of the Year — Superintendent Devon Horton talks about blended learning and racial equity goals — Devon Horton to become Superintendent of District 65

