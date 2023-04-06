Hollywood’s most hated movie mogul?

In a special series, The audiovisual club looks at the legacy of Warner Bros. 100 years after the creation of the studio.

AV Club interviews: Judd Apatow and the cast of The Bubble

It’s sad to see the once mighty Warner Bros. studio. celebrate its 100th anniversary in a state of chaos and disarray. Sold to a succession of bad partners beginning in 1990 in a process that culminated in the disastrous AOL-Time Warner merger in 2000, Warner has spent the past 20 years eliminating divisions and driving fool’s gold out of dollars. comic book movies while the whole company’s value was smashed and smashed and smashed.

In 2018, AT&T paid $85.4 billion for what was then Time Warner. In 2022, they sold WarnerMedia to Discovery for just $43 billion. On March 16, the combined the valuation of the mixed entity that emerged as WarnerDiscovery was just $34.4 billion.

The Warner brothers wouldn’t have put up with it.

Ah, the Warner Brothers. They created a lasting business that changed the course of world cinema by popularizing cinematic sound. Their list of tough-minded Golden Age classics includes white heat, casablanca,The Adventures of Robin Hood,Now TravelerAnd Mildred Pierce. Their animators invented Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. For many historians, Warner’s brash films of the 1930s and 1940s constitute the greatest race of commercial films.

The brothers hated each other. And everyone especially hated Jack.

Three enterprising moguls and their womanizing brother

Left to right: Jack Warner, Harry Warner, Albert Warner (not pictured: Samuel Warner) Photo : Bettmann ( Getty Images )

Jack was the youngest Warner, and he was the only one born in North America rather than the small Jewish village of Krasnosielc, Poland. His brothers built a thriving show business in the 1910s, then invited Jack there. Jack slowly infected the entire host organism, in a process that took over 30 years to unfold. He ended up running the whole show, using business moves that fell just short of Mafia measures to get ahead of his siblings. But before that, Jack had already offended every brother in sight.

Where Harry, Albert and Samuel Warner were characterized by moral conservatism and old-world reserve, Jack was a chronic womanizer who imagined himself to be a song-and-dance comedian who ran a movie studio. Hed had a brief career in vaudeville, where he failed miserably. According to Jacks biographer Bob Thomas, his brother Sam told Jack to go where they pay the actors, because that’s where the money is.

It was advice Jack had heeded to dramatic effect. When Sam died prematurely of a sinus infection at 40 during post-production of the partial Walkie-Talkie and breakaway success The jazz singer, Jack became the undisputed head of Warner’s film production, making him an unstoppable Hollywood force. His career lasted longer than any of Hollywood’s other founding moguls.

He is not dead. Jack killed him.

Al Jolson in The jazz singer Photo : Bettmann ( Getty Images )

If you can see past lead actor Al Jolson’s horrible addiction to playing blackface, The jazz singer is a fascinating artifact. The plot concerns a cantor’s son named Jakie Rabinowitz, who eschews old-world values ​​of the tent and tabernacle for the bright lights of showbiz. It’s the story of Jack Warner, with Jolson as Jack, and the other brothers played by Jakies’ old-school father rabbi, slowly dying of stroke somewhere off-camera, while Jakie watches it at Broadway.

The analogy is of course imperfect, as there were other betrayals within the Warner clan. At the time of his death, Sam Warner reportedly made a deal to migrate Warner’s proprietary sound technology, called Vitaphone, to Paramount, primarily so it could get out of Albert’s grasp.

Warner performers like Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney clashed with Jack for decades, mostly over money, in battles that marked years in Cagney’s career and ended in a draw. Warner’s directors and artists had a universally low opinion of Jack’s creative abilities, and an even lower opinion of his constant jokes. But Jack managed a quip that lasted. Told by the press that his former star under contract Ronald Reagan had just declared his intention to run for governor of California, Warner reportedly said: No, no. Jimmy Stewart for Governor. Ronald Reagan for best friend.

(Left:) Bette Davis, Jack Warner, (Right:) James Cagney, Jack Warner Photo : Archival photos, Michael Ochs Archives ( Getty Images )

It is widely believed that producer Daryl F. Zanuck was the man most responsible for approaching gangsters, gun molls and gams to Warner’s Golden Age, a fertile crescent from which sprouted Cagney, Edward G Robinson, Bette Davis, Paul Muni and Humphrey. Bogart, among many others. Still, Jack was obviously sympathetic with the hard-hitting product coming out in volcanic spit as Warner Bros. Brash and sassy was Jack’s approach to life and as with gangsters, Jack notoriously rushed to the stage and accepted the Oscar for Best Picture of 1942 for casablanca before Hal Wallis, the man who actually produced the movie might even stand up.

By far, Don Corleone’s greatest moment for Jack came in 1955, when he convinced his aging brothers Albert and Harry to sell all their shares in the business, for a windfall of $22 million, or about $250 million dollars today. The hatred between the brothers was so strong that Harry added a stipulation: Jack also had to sell himself. The Warner era at Warner Bros. should end for them all at the same time.

Jack happily agreed, then bought out the studio as soon as the deal was done, arranging a quick profit of a million dollars for his collusion partners. It immediately settled as former Warners chairmanHarrys job. Harry had a heart attack when he read the news on Variety, followed by a stroke the next day. When Harry died in 1958, his widow Rea expressed her opinion succinctly: He’s not dead, she says, Jack killed him.

You have to remember that…

Jack Warner and FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover Photo : Bettmann ( Getty Images )

While Brother Harry should be remembered for his pioneering role in establishing the Warner brand and all within it, his enmity towards his siblings, especially Jack, was so great that it became his legacy. He seems to have never liked Jack, whose second wedding he refused to attend, instead sending a note about his joy that their parents were not alive to see the light of day. An enduring image of corporate lore that might be apocryphal but anyway embodies an inner truth finds Harry chasing Jack around the Burbank field, swinging a lead pipe at Jacks head.

But Jolly Jack ultimately had the last laugh, as he lived in public, cultivated the press, and consequently bears the main face of the Warner Brothers in today’s history books. He lasted long enough at the studio that bears his name to tussle with director Mike Nichols over the secular content of the Elizabeth Taylor-Richard Burton classic, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and with Warren Beatty on the exit strategy of Bonnie and Clyde. He was the only old Hollywood mogul who could claim legitimate prominence as the new Hollywood took over.

New Hollywood, of course, eventually morphed into Corporate Hollywood, something Jack would have been best equipped of all the brothers to handle. Because Jack Warner was a survivor, after all, a trait ably demonstrated in 1958 when he lost control of his Alfa-Romeo after a night of gambling in Cannes and was hit by a truck and thrown 40 feet from the car. With Jack in a coma, his son, Jack Jr., who worked at the studio, told the media that his father was too ill to take pictures, leading to reports that Jack’s death was imminent. When Jack recovered, he fired his own son for suggesting to the press that he was near death. The episode was Jack in miniature: he was ruthless, reckless and larger than life, and while he often left a burning wreckage behind him, Jack Warner still lived to fight with his brothers or his stars or other leaders studio another day.