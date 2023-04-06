Entertainment
How Taylor Sheridan Became Hollywood’s Hottest Talent
Taylor Sheridan is a modern cowboy who has worked his way to the top, making his way in a way rarely seen in Hollywood these days. The man represents intrinsic value for Paramount Global, the media conglomerate that has been his home for the past few years. He’s made a name for himself writing some of the strongest screenplays the industry has seen in the last ten years, earning him a place at the table of Hollywood royalty. If you’ve been paying attention, you may have already noticed Sheridan’s name attached to many of your favorite shows.
This one-man show is the creative force behind Yellowstone, King of TulsaAnd Mayor of Kingstown— the most important offers that Paramount+ currently offers. All of these assets combined have a valuation of nearly $1.5 billion for Paramount Studios.
Looking back, however, you will notice that it was not always so. Sheridan started out in Hollywood as a working actor with minor roles on shows like Walker: Texas Ranger, Blue NYPD, ITUC, Veronique MarsAnd Sons of Anarchy. He starred in the latter as David Hale for 21 episodes until he decided to leave the show, and his character was killed off.
The makings of a solid Hollywood creation
Feeling disappointed in his luck as an actor, Sheridan turned his talents into something he was good at: telling stories. His first film adventures got off to a strong start; he wrote screenplays for Sicario, Wind RiverAnd Against all odds. The solid stories caught the attention of directors Denis Villeneuve (Sicario) and David Mackenzie (Wind River), while Sheridan directed Against all odds himself. With a clear path behind the camera, Sheridan focused on writing and producing. He has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the business, known for his gritty, character-driven stories set in the American West. Sheridan is considered by many to be the modern voice of conservative values in Hollywood, although most of his stories focus on the adversities imposed by the predatory practices of corporate America.
A solid gain
Sheridan’s talents haven’t gone unnoticed in Hollywood either. It has been nominated by the Writer’s Guild of America, the Academy, the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards. His scripts showcase established talent. Names like Emily Blunt, Elizabeth Olsen, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, Jeremy Renner, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Costner are lining up to work with him. Sheridan’s talents are numerous, both in front of and behind the camera. He’s a skilled storyteller, able to craft compelling narratives for all of his characters, whether in movies or TV shows.
The man also has an excellent eye for bringing stories to unlikely places. He is credited with helping to revive the American Western genre, which had fallen out of favor with American audiences since the early 2000s. Sheridan makes his job look easy, even if he is far from it. The man had the stones to launch his properties by facing studio executives and telling them there would be no room for the writer on his projects. He is the only voice for his characters on every show he produces. Sheridan is known to be incredibly prolific in his writing, and he delivers products that live up to his demands for complete creative control.
Actions and consequences
No character is safe in the world of Sheridan, no matter how likable, as seen in Mayor of Kingstown Or king of tulsa. Most of Sheridan’s stories leave no room for slips or plot holes. The man has a good sense of continuity. He is a firm believer in responsible storytelling, a principle that every action of his characters has long-lasting, lasting repercussions. This feature is remarkable in the developments under way. Yellowstone and its prequels, 1883 And 1923. Most portrayals of law enforcement are accurate, with very little room for exaggeration. Sheridan is compelled to show a grittier America since going through the ropes of the working man trying to survive. His characters struggle to endure harsh environments that know very little about forgiveness, as the Dutton family or the McLusky family have experienced so far.
Sheridan’s Future
The future looks bright for the writer/producer. Chris McCarthy, a longtime executive overseeing the Paramount Network, doubled down on Sheridan’s talent. He recently handed over the reins of the upcoming spy thriller Lioness, with Zoë Saldana and Nicole Kidman. He also has signed Sheridan to a $200 million deal produce and oversee the multiple spin-offs of Yellowstonelike the new season of 1923, Bass ReevesAnd 6666. It doesn’t hurt Sheridan has amassed a large fanbase who aspire to everything he does, with each new show creating tons of anticipation. Yet the producer understands that his consuming workload is not sustainable. As reported to Financial Review in 2021, Sheridan understands the scope of everything entrusted to him and plans to make the most of it for five or six years. The man is ready to tell good stories to entertain us.
Will he become the next Dick Wolf? Only time will tell.
