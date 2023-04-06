Actress Prachi Tehlan recalls the time she was bullied as a schoolgirl in Delhi

Athlete-turned-actress Prachi Tehlan recalls the time she took on the daunting task of losing 20kg for her show Diya Aur Baati Hum, in a new exclusive interview with Hindustan Times. She also talked about her journey from the Commonwealth Games to movies and TV shows. Prachi has worked in a few Punjabi films and also acted in the Malayalam film Mamangam. Soon she will be seen in Mohanlal’s Ram Part I, written and directed by Jeetu Joseph. (Read also : Diya Aur Baati Hum (Prachi Tehlan recalls the chilling incident of a chased car) Prachi Tehlan in a photo by Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

You lost 20 kg for your debut (Diya Aur Baati Hum). How has being athletic helped?

Both (sports and showbiz) require taking risks and making tough decisions. Losing 20 pounds was not an easy task, but I knew it was something I had to do to further my acting career. Likewise, in sports, you often have to make tough choices, like taking a risk during a game or deciding when to retire. Sports and showbiz are also very unpredictable professions. In sports, you never know when you might get injured. Likewise, in showbiz, you don’t always know when your next project or role is coming. This unpredictability can be extremely difficult and requires a lot of mental toughness to keep going and stay focused on your goals.

What was it like working with Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid on Diya Aur Baati Hum?

Deepika and Anas were both experienced artists and I was very new to the industry so I didn’t quite understand how things worked. When I started, I was closer to the management team because they gave me valuable advice. Anas was always very nice and always greeted me as captain with a smiling face. I remember our interactions on set very well and it was always a pleasure to work with him. Deepika was also very nice to me and I liked her as a human being.

What is your fondest memory of your time leading India’s Commonwealth netball team?

From my first camp in February 2008, where I started learning netball from scratch to the journey that led me to be the youngest captain in Commonwealth 2010, the whole experience has been amazing. Of course, there were ups and downs along the way, including the times when I was injured. One memory that stands out is that of February 2010, which was a difficult time for me. Despite the challenges, I was determined to recover and get back to training, and I did.

What was the hardest part of being a sportswoman in the 2000s and 2010s in India?

For me, being a sportswoman in India in the 2000s and 2010s was a really good time, and I don’t remember anything being particularly difficult. However, one of the challenges was the lack of sporting opportunities for basketball and netball in terms of viable career options. Despite this, the whole course was very beautiful, especially in terms of the experience of being on the field and playing as a team in competitions. I also cherish the memories of traveling in sleeper trains and visiting different cities across India and meeting people from various states in the country and outside.

What did you learn working on the films Mamangam and Bailaras?

Working on Mamangam and Bailaras was a great learning experience for me. Mamangam was a Malayalam film, and it was my debut in South Indian films. It was a big budget movie, and I was playing the lead role opposite megastar Mammootty. The experience taught me a lot about the language, about contact with people from different cultures and about how to find my place in such a big production. I also learned about the dynamics of different industries and people. Everything happens very fast in Punjabi films, but it was different in South Indian films. So the one lesson I learned from working on these films is to be adaptable and patient, and to always keep learning and growing as an actor.

A few years ago you said you never felt safe in Delhi. Do you believe things have changed at all?

I always feel that Delhi is not a safe place for women. Growing up and becoming independent, I realized how much people look at you even in normal clothes, which is not a pleasant experience. To ensure my safety, I take precautions such as informing my family of the driver’s contact details and calling them during my travels. However, I do not believe that these precautions can completely eliminate the risks associated with traveling to Delhi. I also think other cities like Mumbai have a higher level of security which makes it a better place for women to live.

What was your worst experience in Delhi?

I still remember one of my worst experiences in Delhi, although I always thought of myself as a physically strong woman who can take care of me. I must have been in class 5 or 6. The school bus would drop me off and I would walk home around 1:30 or 2:30 p.m. One day I noticed a man on a bicycle following me and I got scared. I didn’t know where to draw so much strength from, but I felt like I wasn’t safe. I noticed a house nearby and ran towards it. I hid there and continued to watch the man from a place where he could not see me. Something bad could have happened to me, which would have left a lasting impact on my mind. Fortunately, it was a sweet escape for me. Such incidents can happen to anyone, regardless of gender, but it is true that women are more vulnerable in public spaces.

Would you like to talk about your separation with Rohit Saroha?

Things happened and I don’t want to discuss the details of the hard times I went through. However, I can say that I am now in a much happier and more positive place in my life. This period was without a doubt the worst period of my life, but I am grateful to have moved on. It took me a while to get to where I am today, but I’m proud to be the new version of Prachi. I am much happier and happier now and I believe that everyone has the right to be happy and to express themselves freely. I am grateful to everyone who was a part of my life during this time because they taught me valuable lessons that made me a better person today.