Bollywood superstar Salman Khan buys brand new bulletproof Nissan Patrol





Bollywood megastar Salman Khan recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and was spotted traveling with his entourage. The Nissan Patrol that Salman Khan was seen in is finished in a sleek white color. The vehicle was seen on the streets of Mumbai accompanied by a black Toyota Fortuner with Salman Khan’s personal security in front and police officers in a Mahindra Bolero Neo behind. For those unaware, the Nissan Patrol is the flagship SUV that the Japanese manufacturer produces but does not sell in India. This vehicle is more popular in Gulf countries and Southeast Asian countries. It is believed that Salman Khan may have privately imported it from the international market. The model is internationally known as one of the best choices for bulletproof. Also Read: Ford Endeavor Wrapped in Matte Military Green Is an Understated Threat The Nissan Patrol that Salman Khan bought is powered by a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 405hp and 560Nm of torque. The SUV’s massive engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, and it comes standard with a four-wheel-drive system. The model also has a rear locking differential. Additionally, a smaller 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine is also available in the UAE market. The model has been in production since 1951 and is currently in its sixth generation. The rugged body-on-frame Nissan Patrol has cemented its image as an indestructible vehicle, making it a legend in the SUV market. The current generation Patrol has been sold in foreign regions since 2010, and at the end of 2019 it received a second redesign. The new front of the SUV has been improved. This SUV tank is 5.1m long and nearly 2m wide, providing plenty of room for all three rows of seats. Before this bulletproof Nissan Patrol, the superstar rode the streets of Mumbai in a previous generation bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser. Details of this particular vehicle have also not been made public, but it was thought that it could have been offered with an international standard of protection level with ratings of VR9 or VR10. Other cars in Salman Khan’s garage include a white long-wheelbase Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, which costs him around Rs. 1.87 crores, ex-showroom, and is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine which generates a maximum of 254 hp at 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 600 Nm at 2,250 rpm. Salman Khan, who was also an Audi India ambassador, got himself an Audi RS7 Sportback, which he launched in 2014. He took home the red car he showed off at the launch. The Audi RS7 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that develops 555 hp and 700 Nm of torque. The 2014 Audi RS7 could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and had an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h, which could be increased to 305 km/h thanks to the optional dynamics package plus configuration . The B-Town megastar is also a motorcycle enthusiast and owns one of the most iconic superbikes – the Suzuki Hayabusa. Fun fact, Salman Khan is also the Suzuki India brand ambassador. The Hayabusa is powered by a liquid-cooled 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine that develops between 173 hp and 197 hp depending on the generation of the motorcycle. He also owns a Suzuki Intruder M1800R. This cruiser gets its power from a 1.8-liter V-twin engine that produces 127 hp and 160 Nm of torque.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-superstar-salman-khan-buys-brand-new-bullet-proof-nissan-patrol/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related