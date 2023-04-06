The transgender actor wrote a letter to keep his role in the Barbie movie, citing identity politics’





Director Greta Gerwig is said to have changed the schedule for the upcoming ‘Barbie’ film to accommodate a trans actor, after the performer sent an impassioned letter. The upcoming film based on the Barbie doll franchise has grabbed headlines for its quirky style and features a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and Will Ferrell. The film, which some outlets say will have a PG-13 rating, is accused of responding to modern identity politics. After announcing that they had been cast in the film as Barbie, Hari Nef shared a transcript of a letter he sent to those responsible for the film. “[W]When I heard that I had been cast as Barbie in the Barbie movie, it looked like I might not be able to do the movie due to a scheduling conflict,” Nef wrote.[S]oi wrote greta and margot a letter basically begging them to change the schedule a bit.” RYAN GOSLING SEEN AS KEN IN THE FIRST LOOK AT BARBIE’S LIVE-ACTION MOVIE An image attached to the message showed the letter explaining why the performer explaining “why I want my heart to say that he must participate in the making of this film”. Nef goes on to say, “Identity politics and acting aren’t my favorite combination, but the name BARBIE looms large on every American woman,” she wrote. “Barbie is the benchmark; she’s The Girl; she’s definitely THE doll.” The performer describes their group of fellow “transgender girlfriends” having dubbed themselves “the dolls”, suggesting the possible symbolic meaning behind it. DESANTIS RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWING TRANS SURGERY AFTER BIDEN CALLS GOVERNORS POLICIES CRUEL “Perhaps this is an attempt to ratify our femininity, to smile and mock the standards we are held to as women,” Nef wrote in the letter. The actor said the term is at least partly a joke, while noting that “beneath” the term “doll” is “the form of a woman who is not quite a woman recognizable as a such, but still a fake”. Nef reiterates that point, saying, “Doll is heavy, glamorous; she is, and she isn’t,” adding, “We call ourselves the dolls in the face of everything we know we are, won’t be. never, hopefully. We shout the word because the word matters. And no doll matters more than Barbie.” Another recently released trailer has also drawn controversy for its association with modern identity politics. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The latest Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, released the same day as the latest Barbie trailer, featured a poster in a character room saying “Protect Trans Kids” and a pin can be seen on the bag of protagonists declaring “#BLM.”

