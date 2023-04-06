Entertainment
Actor Tray Chaney credits DC’s work ethic for longevity in the industry
In the seven years since HBO’s The Wire ended, actor and DC-area native Tray Chaney, who played drug dealer turned shoe salesman Malik Poot Carr on the award-winning series, has descended into the streets of downtown DC to sell movies and films. he produced through his independent company, Chaney Vision Entertainment.
He said he did it after Hollywood executives, writers, producers and directors stopped calling his phone.
At a time when social media had become an important marketing tool, Chaney built a popular allure around himself, while honing his acting skills under the auspices of Hollywood actress-director-producer Tasha Smith, auditioning for TV and film roles, and even appearing alongside rapper Meek Mill in the movie Streets.
This groundwork, he said, paved the way for a host of major television and film roles he has taken on in recent times.
I took advantage of it whether people supported it or not. As long as you saw me, and as long as I could be right in front of you, Chaney said. It only helped me because the more people talked about it, they [asked] if I fell, it always got attention, and that attention led to the right attention.
During the latter part of June, Chaney will appear in the Keyshia Coles Lifetime biopic, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story as A&R Director Andre Lee. This role follows his appearances on Starzs BMF as Bleek, a drug kingpin who fends off the Black Mafia Family’s attempted collaboration.
Another role of note for Chaney is as Kent, a Janine Nabers and Donald Glovers Swarm character who strikes up a conversation with Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, at a strip club. TV aficionados may also recognize Chaney as Gordon Hawk, a member of the narcotics task force from the HBO series, We Own This City.
Last year, Chaney landed the role of Bleek on BMF after the release of his song, New Heights, in which he asks BMF executive and hip-hop artist/entrepreneur Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, When you gonna put me on the BMF screen? In the same song, he referenced George Pierre, a casting director who then called Chaney to audition for Season 2 of “BMF.”
As Chaney explained, the rest was history.
Chaney and Pierre’s relationship dates back to 2015, when Pierre called Chaney, whom he met while auditioning for Stomp the Yard, to appear on BounceTVs Saints & Sinners, a prime-time soap opera about members of a Baptist Church in Georgia. Pierre wanted Chaney to play the role of Kendrick Murphy, the son of Rex Fisher, played by Clifton Powell and Lady Ella, played by Vanessa Bell Calloway.
After accepting the opportunity to audition for Saints & Sinners, Chaney renewed his registration with the Screen Actors Guild. Shortly after landing in Atlanta, Chaney landed the role and later appeared in the Season 1 finale of Saints & Sinners. The producers then asked him to play Murphy for the remainder of the six-season television series.
For Chaney, Saints & Sinners changed the trajectory of his post-The Wire career. For one thing, not only has he worked with Powell, Calloway and Christian Keyes, but he’s also reunited with his The Wire co-star JD Williams.
At his wife’s request, Chaney then moved them and their son to Atlanta, where he had already spent much of his time on the set of Saints & Sinners. He said it was in Atlanta, often called the Hollywood of the South, where he flourished as an actor.
It’s perfect for someone like me who is already a hustler, Chaney said. I believe in protest [and] being in the right rooms, rubbing shoulders with the right people to make connections. Being a mover and shaker here, it felt like I brought my hustle and bustle from Forestville, Maryland.
Through Chaney Vision Entertainment, Chaney has produced several films, the most recent of which is The Naughty Christmas. Musically, Chaney showed off his lyrical prowess on albums titled The Curriculum, SAM (Strictly About Music), and Chaney Vision Dreams Vol. 1.
Along the way, Chaney continues to work with David Printis Jr. and Torrence Oogie Leo Hall Jr., both of whom posted with him selling merchandise early in his journey. Chaney also thanks his business partner, Brett Rosen of RB Capital Partners, Inc.
Speaking about his work ethic, Chaney pays tribute to DC, a city he says once it hosts the production of the right blockbuster movie, can become a media powerhouse for homegrown talent.
DC is already Mecca. It just hasn’t been fully tapped to the point where big productions are coming in to film all the local talent, Chaney said. DC is one of those cities you can identify [a person from there] if they move to Atlanta, New York or Los Angeles. It’s the way we carry ourselves. I speak from experience, because it was real life for me.
