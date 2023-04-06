Who was Andrés García and how was his career? He was the gallant of the Mexican soap operas





Actor Andrés García dies aged 81 2:17 (Spanish CNN) — The face of actor Andrés García is one of those that are in the collective memory of many, because for decades the actor established himself as one of the main men of Mexican soap operas seen by millions of people in various Latin American countries. Andrés García was Mexican, although he was born in the Dominican Republic in 1941 when his parents, Spaniards, had to leave the country due to the Franco regime. He also lived in Chile when he was a child, but Mexico will be the country that will welcome him from his adolescence, when his family will settle there. From his father, a veteran of the Spanish Civil War, Andrés García would have inherited his courage, but also his sense of justice. And although he assured that he was not a bad person, he admitted that in moments of anger it was difficult for him to control himself. For this reason, before becoming an actor and walking around recording studios, García toured different prisons in Mexico. Street fights were the reason. His acting career But his solid figure and great attractiveness made him an immediate daughter of the professional projects he represented for four decades. This was the case in his first film in 1967, “Chanoc”, and later in the majority of nearly a hundred productions in cinema, television and theater. Between 1967 and 2010, he participated in at least 133 productions between soap operas, series and films. In addition to the productions of his own films in which he himself participated and which, according to him, were among the most expensive in the history of Mexican cinema. Even at almost 60, he was still one of the main men in history, as happened in the soap operas “El privilegio de amar” and later in “Mujeres engaadas”. In his interviews, he spoke directly and very frankly. He said there were three things he couldn’t stand: injustice, abuse and stupidity. Your health problems For a long time, his health was a matter of public interest, as was his prostate cancer and his inflatable penile implant, which he called “Bombilla” and for which he was a spokesperson. In this way, García helped taboo issues such as erectile dysfunction become a topic of public conversation. For ten years he was confined to a wheelchair before spinal surgery which then made his mobility even more difficult. The multiple vertebrae he broke throughout his life he attributes to his rebellious past. Yet he describes himself as a man of great strength. In the last days before his death, his wife, Margarita Portillo, said García’s hemoglobin was very low, his liver function was unstable, and the actor needed a blood transfusion. García himself told the De Primera Mano program in July 2022 that he suffered from cirrhosis, had problems walking and lost his immediate memory. Via his official Instagram account, Portillo reported that he received a blood transfusion this Sunday, April 2, and when he got home “his body was already very tired,” his wife wrote. The following day, García received extreme rites and on April 4, he died around 3 p.m., at his home, where he was accompanied by his relatives. — With information from CNN’s Juan Carlos Arciniegas.

