After Dwayne Johnson and John Cena’s Hollywood Domination, Another WWE Legend Wins Major Role in Arrowverse Series Star Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell played Green Arrow in the hit TV series Arrow. He reprized his persona over the years and became synonymous with DC’s iconic superhero. Amell’s portrayal of Green Arrow was praised by fans and critics alike, and he quickly became one of the most recognizable faces. Apart from being a good actor, Amell is also a wrestling enthusiast and has made a few in-ring appearances in WWE. And this isn’t the first time a professional wrestler has dominated the acting realm. From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena, several wrestlers have successfully transitioned into acting. But now Amell has revealed that it may soon have an addition of another wrestler, named CM Punk. Amell revealed that CM Punk will have more scenes in the next season of heels. Read also : It was a privilege to be back. The suit still fits: Stephen Amell definitely bids farewell to the Arrowverse after one last spin in The Flash Season 9 Stephen Amell in heels Since the end of ArrowAmell has continued to act, with his most recent project being the wrestling drama heels on Starz. heels is a popular television show that premiered on Starz in 2021. The show centers around professional wrestling and tells the story of two brothers, Jack Spade and Ace Spade, who try to keep the wrestling promotion alive. of their father. Stephen Amell plays the character of Jack Spade, a wrestling heel trying to make his way through the professional wrestling world. Read also : I’d Choose My Own Movie: Green Arrow Star Stephen Amell Wants to Become DCU Emerald Archer Under James Gunn After CW Series’ Frustrating Ending Stephen Amell teased more CM Punk involvement in heels Season 2 In the next season of heels, stephen amell hinted that there will be more CM Punk part in the upcoming season. CM Punk guest-starred as Ricky Rabies, a DWL professional wrestler, on the show. CM Punk, born Phillip Jack Brooks, is a former professional wrestler and mixed martial artist. He is known for his time in WWE, where he won several championships and became one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation. THE Arrow star also hinted that someone from Arrow will be joining soon heelsbut did not reveal which stars will be appearing. We definitely have CM Punk more involved. You’ll see two very familiar faces, which I think Arrow fans will be very excited about. Read also : We Didn’t Ask, But It Would Be Fun: Stephen Amell Set To Return As Green Arrow In Flash Final Season To Say Final Goodbye As WB Halts CW Broadcasts With CM Punk’s promising role in the cast, the show guarantees that Season 2 of the series will be a thrilling and thrilling adventure for wrestling fans and non-fans alike. The second season of heels will be released next summer, while the first season is currently available to stream on Starz. Source: TV line Also watch:

